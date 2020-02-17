Clarets To Plant Over 2,000 Trees

Burnley FC is delighted to announce that over 2,000 trees are to be planted following the hugely successful launch of the ‘Evergreen’ initiative.

The club has purchased over 2,000 sapling trees, in line with the number of third kit shirts sold following the launch last summer.

There is the capacity to plant 500 of the purchased trees at Burnley FC in the Community’s 22-acre Whitehough Outdoor Centre in Pendle.

The remaining trees are available free of charge to supporters, local schools and community groups to collect from Turf Moor to plant across the community.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “We are delighted our ground-breaking Evergreen project caught the imagination of our supporters in such a positive way.

“As a result of their enthusiasm for the idea, thousands of new trees will be planted across our community.

“I’d urge fans to head down to Turf Moor on the designated collection dates to pick up a tree and play a part of this unique campaign for a greener Burnley.”

A total of 1,680 sapling trees will be available for collection only from the Bob Lord concourse, accessed via Harry Potts Way, Gate B2 entrance, on the following dates:

• Monday, 2nd March from 11am – 2pm

• Tuesday, 3rd March from 11am – 2pm

• Wednesday, 4th March from 11am – 2pm

The trees will be available free of charge, although fans will have the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to Whitehough Outdoor Centre on the day. Fans can collect multiple trees should they wish to.

Burnley FC and Burnley FC in the Community staff members will be on hand to assist on collection days. Please note there is no option to reserve trees or for the trees to be posted.

Supporters are advised that the sapling trees will consist of a variety of species and range in height from 15cm – 60cm on collection.

Though generic tree planting tips will be available to fans on collection, fans are encouraged to visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk for more comprehensive instructions on how to plant and care for the varying tree species.

Please note, the tree becomes the responsibility of the individual once it is no longer in the care of the football club.

Trees remain a powerful weapon in the fight against the global climate emergency. Just one large English oak can absorb many 100s of kg of CO2 during its life, as well as sustaining dozens of other species (Source: Friends of the Earth).

As well as capturing carbon, trees also help to prevent flooding, reduce city temperatures, reduce pollution and keep soil nutrient rich (Source: The Woodland Trust).