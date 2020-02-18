Skip to site footer
Club News

SHOP: You Can Now Personalise Gifts and Souvenirs In Store

8 Hours ago

The Turf Moor Clarets Store has welcomed a brand new 'Personalisation Station', making it ideal to buy custom Clarets gifts.

The first of its kind in a Premier League football club shop, the stylish touch screen kiosk gives customers the choice to put their own stamp on keyrings, coasters, flasks and more.

Prices start from £4 and the personalisation process takes a matter of minutes.  

James Forsyth, head of retail at the club, commented: "I'm delighted with our new Burnley FC Personalisation Station - we have worked with My Moments to offer fans the unique experience of personalising a product in store with a great range to choose from.

"I can see this being a fan favourite on a matchday."

The Personalisation Station is now available to use at the Turf Moor Clarets Store for all of your gifting needs. 


Club News

Reward A Claret!

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Confidence In Safe Hands With Pope

17 February 2020

Nick Pope says confidence is key as the Clarets keep their season an ‘open book’.

Read full article

Clarets To Plant Over 2,000 Trees

17 February 2020

Burnley FC is delighted to announce that over 2,000 trees are to be planted following the hugely successful launch of the ‘Evergreen’ initiative.

Read full article

Club News

New Dates For U23 Fixtures

17 February 2020

Last week's postponed game with Birmingham to be played in March, with Cardiff fixture put back two weeks.

Read full article

