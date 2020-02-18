SHOP: You Can Now Personalise Gifts and Souvenirs In Store

The Turf Moor Clarets Store has welcomed a brand new 'Personalisation Station', making it ideal to buy custom Clarets gifts.

The first of its kind in a Premier League football club shop, the stylish touch screen kiosk gives customers the choice to put their own stamp on keyrings, coasters, flasks and more.

Prices start from £4 and the personalisation process takes a matter of minutes.

James Forsyth, head of retail at the club, commented: "I'm delighted with our new Burnley FC Personalisation Station - we have worked with My Moments to offer fans the unique experience of personalising a product in store with a great range to choose from.

"I can see this being a fan favourite on a matchday."

The Personalisation Station is now available to use at the Turf Moor Clarets Store for all of your gifting needs.