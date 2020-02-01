Clarets Go Hat-Trick Hunting

Boss Sean Dyche wants a Turf Moor feel-good factor to help his side add Arsenal to their list of conquests.

The Gunners – and newcomers Sheffield United – remain the only current top-flight sides the Clarets haven’t beaten in the Premier League era.

But after successive league wins last month – including victory at Manchester United – the Clarets are aiming for another first against Arsenal on Sunday.

“We’ve come off the back of two good wins in the league and deserved in different ways – especially the one at Old Trafford,” said Dyche, whose side became the first Burnley team to win at United since 1952.

“We’re coming back to Turf Moor with that feather in our cap and a great feeling in the crowd because a lot of them witnessed that and will have taken it on and brought the stories back home.

“It’s been two really good wins and important wins, of course. If we could take on a third, especially against a team that has had a different kind of season this season but is really thought of a top-six club, that would be very pleasing for all.”

The Clarets ended a four-game losing run by beating Leicester City and then handing United only a second home defeat of the season in the Premier League.

That has taken them to 30 points – level with an Arsenal side, which is re-grouping under recently-appointed manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have lost just once in their last nine games in all competitions but are still in danger of finishing outside the top six for the first time since 1995.

And the Clarets know they will move ahead of the 13-times champions if they can avenge some recent controversial defeats in the fixtures and make it a hat-trick of league wins for the first time since April.

“Putting two back-to-back wins is hard enough in the Premier League, if you can a third that’s a very powerful thing,” added Dyche.

“Anywhere in the division – top, middle or bottom – it’s no easy task.

“We had a blip and I’m pleased it was a blip. We’ve taken 12 points out of the last eight games with four defeats and four wins.

“We’re onto something but it’s putting it out there again and going and delivering a good performance again.

“We’ve not had our fair share of things go for us against Arsenal, so we want that to change.

“But the only way we can really earn the right is to go out there and work for it and we intend to do that.”