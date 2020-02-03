Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Clarets Get Chance To Draw Breath

Players given some time off as Premier League break begins

10 Hours ago

The Clarets’ squad and staff will get a few well deserved days off as the Premier League’s first ‘mid-winter’ break kicks in.

Burnley do not play again until their lunch-time fixture at Southampton on Saturday, 15 as the league programme splits in two over the next two weekends.

Sean Dyche’s squad are not heading away for a collective break but will instead be given some time away from the training ground to re-charge their batteries ahead of the final third of the season.

Lowton clap.JPG

“It just feels like an international break,” said Dyche, who saw his side put in a terrific performance on Sunday in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal which made it seven points from three-games for the in-form Clarets.

“It has been a pretty busy period. We did have a number of injuries so therefore there have been players playing a lot, so a few days will definitely do them good to clear the mind and just take a load off and then get ready to work again.

“They will get the next few days off and then we will come in later in the week and just top up again and then have Sunday off and then we’ll get ready for the next one.

“We’ll see how it feels once we’ve done it. It’s the first time it's been there so we will make sense of it and move forward.”

The Clarets will resume their campaign sitting 11th in the table, level on points with three other teams including Southampton and Newcastle United, who provide the opposition in two of Burnley’s first three games back after the staggered shut-down.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Jay-Rod In Running For Goal Of The Month

5 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike at Manchester United has been nominated for the Budweiser Premier League goal of the month for January.

Read full article

Club News

Lowton: We're In A Great Position

8 Hours ago

Matt Lowton is aiming for a big finish when the Clarets get back to Premier League duty.

Read full article

Match Previews

Woods: It Will Be A Good Test

9 Hours ago

First-year scholar Ben Woods believes it is a great opportunity for the youth team players to take their chances for the U23s as the Clarets travel to Bolton Wanderers.

Read full article

Ticket News

ENGLAND U21: Earlybird Ticket Deadline 16th February!

10 Hours ago

England will play a key UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier at Turf Moor in March.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Jay-Rod In Running For Goal Of The Month

5 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike at Manchester United has been nominated for the Budweiser Premier League goal of the month for January.

Read full article

Club News

Lowton: We're In A Great Position

8 Hours ago

Matt Lowton is aiming for a big finish when the Clarets get back to Premier League duty.

Read full article

Club News

HOSPITALITY: Special Package For England U21 Game

11 Hours ago

Join us at Turf Moor for England U21 International football matchday hospitality

Read full article

Club News

Rodriguez: We Deserved More

2 February 2020

Jay Rodriguez was left ‘gutted’ after another piece of history just passed him by.

Read full article

View more