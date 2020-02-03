Clarets Get Chance To Draw Breath

The Clarets’ squad and staff will get a few well deserved days off as the Premier League’s first ‘mid-winter’ break kicks in.

Burnley do not play again until their lunch-time fixture at Southampton on Saturday, 15 as the league programme splits in two over the next two weekends.

Sean Dyche’s squad are not heading away for a collective break but will instead be given some time away from the training ground to re-charge their batteries ahead of the final third of the season.

“It just feels like an international break,” said Dyche, who saw his side put in a terrific performance on Sunday in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal which made it seven points from three-games for the in-form Clarets.

“It has been a pretty busy period. We did have a number of injuries so therefore there have been players playing a lot, so a few days will definitely do them good to clear the mind and just take a load off and then get ready to work again.

“They will get the next few days off and then we will come in later in the week and just top up again and then have Sunday off and then we’ll get ready for the next one.

“We’ll see how it feels once we’ve done it. It’s the first time it's been there so we will make sense of it and move forward.”

The Clarets will resume their campaign sitting 11th in the table, level on points with three other teams including Southampton and Newcastle United, who provide the opposition in two of Burnley’s first three games back after the staggered shut-down.