Club News

Clarets Face City in Youth Cup QF

2 Hours ago

Burnley will travel to Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Youth Cup.

Tony Philliskirk’s young Burnley side had already reached the quarter finals following their win over WBA last month, which followed victories in previous rounds against Mansfield Town and Curzon Ashton.

And they now face a tough task away to City, who booked their clash with the Clarets with a 1-0 win over Fulham in the last 16 on Thursday evening.

City have reached the final of the competition in four of the last five seasons, losing on each occasion, including a penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool last year.

Further details for the quarter final tie will be announced shortly.


