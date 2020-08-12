Youths Return To Training

Burnley’s young guns are back at Barnfield as they gear up for an historic season.

The club has been granted Academy 1 status this summer, meaning the Under-23s and Under-18s will now move up from the Professional Development League.

The club’s Under-23s will compete in the second division of Premier League 2 and the lower age group in the northern group of the U18 Premier League.

Both age groups commence their seasons on the weekend of September 12, with the fixtures due to be announce soon.

And Head of Academy, Jon Pepper, insists that despite the uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, which curtailed the youths’ 2019/20 season early, everything is on track for a new era for the club.

He said: “The lads are back in, albeit working in smaller groups.

“It’s still important that we adhere to the guidelines surrounding social distancing and having the lads report in groups of five helps in that regard.

“The plan at the moment is to continue with those smaller groups for the next couple of weeks, when we will hopefully start bringing them together into two larger groups, initially, with the ultimate aim of full training ahead of the re-start.

“it’s an exciting time for the club, having been granted Academy One status, and the games programme is set to kick in on September 12, so all our planning is geared up to that date.”

The full gallery from this week’s return to training can be viewed, above.