Vydra Shortlisted For Premier League Goal of the Season

Matej Vydra’s stunning goal at Southampton has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Budweiser Goal of the Season.

Vydra’s strike, which won the February award, goes up against the following strikes:

Harvey Barnes (Leicester) v Sheff Utd, 24/8/19

Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) v Sheff Utd 14/9/19

Matty Longstaff (Newcastle) v Man Utd, 06/10/19

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) v Newcastle Utd, 30/11

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) v Burnley, 7/12/19

Alireza Jahanbaksh (Brighton) v Chelsea, 01/01/20

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) v Brighton, 30/06/20

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) v Norwich City, 26/07

Vote for Matej HERE: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1744533

Voting closes: 6pm Monday, 10th August

Winner announcement - 10am, Friday, 14th August