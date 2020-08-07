Skip to site footer
Vydra Shortlisted For Premier League Goal of the Season

5 Hours ago

Matej Vydra’s stunning goal at Southampton has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Budweiser Goal of the Season.

Vydra’s strike, which won the February award, goes up against the following strikes:

Harvey Barnes (Leicester) v Sheff Utd, 24/8/19
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) v Sheff Utd 14/9/19
Matty Longstaff (Newcastle) v Man Utd, 06/10/19
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) v Newcastle Utd, 30/11
Son Heung-min (Tottenham) v Burnley, 7/12/19
Alireza Jahanbaksh (Brighton) v Chelsea, 01/01/20
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) v Brighton, 30/06/20
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) v Norwich City, 26/07

Vote for Matej HERE: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1744533
Voting closes: 6pm Monday, 10th August
Winner announcement - 10am, Friday, 14th August

Vydra goal 4.jpg


