U23s Head To HQ

The Clarets are moving venues for their U23 fixtures with Steve Stone’s side set to kick off life in Premier League 2 at the Lancashire FA County Ground in Leyland.

The Academy side has played at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Ground for the last three seasons in a successful link-up with the National League North club.

But the Clarets have now secured a move to county HQ, where they will play the majority of their home fixtures in the second tier of PL2 following the Academy’s elevation to Category One status.

Blackburn Rovers will also continue to use the venue, but Bolton Wanderers have ended their lengthy association of playing their U23 fixtures at Leyland after down-grading their youth set-up.

Clarets U23 head coach Steve Stone said: “We have always enjoyed playing at Curzon. They have been excellent hosts to us over the past few seasons and we thank them for that.

“But this is a good move for us at a time when we’re going into a higher level of football and we’re looking forward to playing at the LFA.

“Having already played there a few times over the past couple of seasons we know the quality of the pitch and the facilities.

“It’s also a little closer to Burnley for supporters who want to come and watch the team and so it should be a good move for everyone.”

Lancashire FA’s Head of Commercial and Operations, David Chell, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Steve, his coaching staff and the fantastic Clarets' fans to The County Ground.

“The pitch has undergone significant improvements in the closed season to ensure it continues to offer a premium, professional playing surface.

“We have also added new for next season the 1878 Cafe with its seating terrace overlooking the pitch, which perfect for fans to watch and enjoy all of the action.”

The Clarets will still be obliged to play a proportion of their league games at U23 level at Turf Moor.

But Leyland will become their new ‘home’ and arrangements are also being discussed over the possibility of playing some of the Clarets’ early-season U18 games at the LFA while Covid restrictions are in place.