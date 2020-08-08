Updated Coronavirus Testing Details at Turf Moor

A temporary testing facility for coronavirus will again be in use this weekend at Turf Moor, and made available to members of the public

The site will be open to foot and vehicle traffic and anyone who is symptomatic and over five-years-old can be tested.

However, appointments are required to attend, booked in advance and approved via the Government website.

The tests will be taking place from Sunday 9th August until Tuesday 11th August. Tests are available each day from 10:30am - 3.30pm.

Please do not contact the football club to make a booking.

Doug Metcalfe, Stadium and Operations Manager at Burnley Football Club, said:

"Burnley Football Club is delighted and proud to continue our support of the NHS and armed forces by making Turf Moor available as a site for Coronavirus testing.

"The club had previously made its facilities available to the NHS to cope with potential added demands of the pandemic and we remain fully committed to working with the local health authorities in any way to try and combat both the spread and the effects of COVID-19.

"The club also recognises the heroic efforts of NHS staff operating on a day-to-day basis to treat patients and try and cope with the crisis and the threat to public health.

"We hope allowing the use of our stadium will allow the NHS and the Government to increase testing locally, help to identify those most at risk from the virus and take the next steps to defeating the virus.

"We will continue to work closely with Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, utilising our strong and close working relationship to support the unwavering efforts of everyone involved."

Other testing sites are already in operation at Preston College and Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

The Lancashire Resilience Forum are working closely with partner organisations to create additional mobile and satellite testing sites in the county. This includes mobile testing for care home staff.

People experiencing symptoms must follow Government and NHS advice.

About Lancashire Resilience Forum

Lancashire Resilience Forum has the primary responsibility for bringing agencies including the police, fire, local authorities and health, together to respond effectively to any emergency, including something like a flu pandemic. Organisations under the LRF umbrella have a specific focus on those people in our communities who are vulnerable, whether by reason of their age, health or any other issue.

