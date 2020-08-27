TROPHY ROOM: Open For September

After the success of the Trophy Room restaurant throughout August, we are now extending the restaurant into September!

Join us for a sit-down meal, surrounded by Clarets memorabilia, and dine in one of our most exclusive rooms here at Turf Moor that is not normally open to the public.

Bookings are available on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout September (excluding Saturday 26th), Thursday 24th September and Friday 25th September.

Table booking times in the restaurant are 6.30pm, 7.00pm, 7.30pm and 8.00pm.

Adults can enjoy a delicious three course meal for only £20pp, with season card holders being eligible for a 25% discount. You can also bring your kids along for half price.

To make a booking, please call our reservations team on 01282 700008. Alternatively click on the links below to fill out our online booking enquiry form and a member of the catering team will contact you.

Book now to avoid disappointment!

COVID-19 UPDATE:

Tables will be socially distanced and in line with government advice we ask that bookings come from no more than one household or social bubble. Parties from more than 1 household can be seated on tables next to each other in the restaurant.

BOOKING ENQUIRY FORM

Please note: