Richter Looks To Scale New Heights

Marc Richter is looking forward to learning from some of the best after joining the Clarets’ goalkeeping ranks.

Richter has been given a first experience of English football at Turf Moor after moving to Burnley from German outfit Augsburg.

Spotted by countryman and recently appointed Burnley transition goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte, Richter earned a one-year deal after impressing during a trial spell in July.

And after getting a taste for working with the Clarets’ keepers in training – including internationals Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and young Dane Lukas Jensen – the 20-year-old is hungry for more.

“That was really interesting,” said Richter. “Popey is such a great goalkeeper to be able learn from him.

“He’s got a similar body type to mine so I can really learn from him and I’m excited to do that.

“I didn’t know Bailey but the things I saw in training were great and also Lukas. He really helped me.

“He texted me and he can really help me because he’s gone through the same things as I have done, so I’m really excited to be part of the goalkeepers here.

“I heard that there are a lot of great goalkeepers coming through the system. To be able to train with that many international experienced goalkeepers couldn’t be better.”

Munich-born Richter, who holds dual nationality through a Spanish mother, spent just 12 months at Augsburg following an impressive rise from lower league club Traunstein.

And he has welcomed the chance of an earlier than expected opportunity to play in England with the Clarets, where he is likely to start the season competing for a place in Steve Stone’s Under-23 line-up in Premier League Two.

“I think I really developed a lot and I’m really excited to be here for the next step,” Richter added.

“I’m really looking forward to it. My next goal is to develop myself, training with Fabian and Billy Mercer and to get better and get games and ultimately to try and get to the first team.

“Also, I’m really excited about the people. They are really friendly. And Burnley – one of the clubs in the first football leagues in the world. To be part of such a traditional club is amazing.”