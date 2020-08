Premier League Season 2020/21 Dates Confirmed

The Premier League has today confirmed the scheduled match round dates for Season 2020/21.

The new campaign starts on the weekend of Saturday 12th September, and will conclude on Sunday 23rd May.

The 2020/21 fixture schedule, detailing all 380 Premier League matches, will be released no later than Friday 21 August.

Match Round dates are as follows:

Match Round 1: Saturday 12th September

Match Round 2: Saturday 19th September

Match Round 3: Saturday 26th September

Match Round 4: Saturday 3rd October

Match Round 5: Saturday 17th October

Match Round 6: Saturday 24th October

Match Round 7: Saturday 31st October

Match Round 8: Saturday 7th November

Match Round 9: Saturday 21st November

Match Round 10: Saturday 28th November

Match Round 11: Saturday 5th December

Match Round 12: Saturday 12th December

Match Round 13: Wednesday 16th December

Match Round 14: Saturday 19th December

Match Round 15: Saturday 26th December

Match Round 16: Monday 28th December

Match Round 17: Saturday 2nd January

Match Round 18a: Wednesday 13th January

Match Round 19: Saturday 16th January

Match Round 18b: Wednesday 20th January

Match Round 20: Saturday 23rd January

Match Round 21: Saturday 30th January

Match Round 22: Wednesday 3rd February

Match Round 23: Saturday 6th February

Match Round 24: Saturday 13th February

Match Round 25: Saturday 20th February

Match Round 26: Saturday 27th February

Match Round 27: Saturday 6th March

Match Round 28: Saturday 13th March

Match Round 29: Saturday 20th March

Match Round 30: Saturday 3rd April

Match Round 31: Saturday 10th April

Match Round 32: Saturday 17th April

Match Round 33: Saturday 24th April

Match Round 34: Saturday 1st May

Match Round 35: Saturday 8th May

Match Round 36: Wednesday 12th May

Match Round 37: Saturday 15th May

Match Round 38: Sunday 23rd May.