Pope Double Winner In Annual Awards

Nick Pope was the big winner at the club’s first ever virtual annual awards night, winning both the Player and Players’ Player of the year gongs.

The Clarets keeper was recognised for an amazing season as the club’s number one, keeping 15 clean sheets and coming within a whisker of winning the Golden Glove.

And as well as landing the fans’ vote - beating James Tarkowski, Ashley Westwood and Dwight McNeil to top spot - he also got a ringing endorsement from the dressing room by landing the players’ vote, in a highly competitive award that saw a total of eight players nominated.

Pope said: “We have a good set of lads in the dressing room so to get their approval and get their vote means a lot to me.

“The main vote means everything as it is voted by fans. They are the people that watch week in week out and support us through thick and thin, which we always get during the seasn.

“We have our high and low moments. we have patches where we might not win for three or four weeks, but they stick with us every inch of the way and to end on the points total we did is to payback for sticking with us through the harder times we had during the season.”

Elsewhere, striker Jay Rodriguez won the Goal of the Season for his sensational strike at Manchester United.

The Burnley-born striker scored 11 times on his return home, but none better than the rising drive that helped the Clarets achieve their first win at Old Trafford since 1962.

Youth Team striker Max Thompson was named as Youth Team Player of the Year, having impressed in attack in the junior ranks. The 18-year-old also capped his breakthrough season with a Premier League debut at Manchester City in June.

Goalkeeper and captain Lauren Bracewell was crowned Burnley Ladies’ Player of the Year, in a season that saw the Clarets compete at the highest level, before their season was ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

There were four recipients of the Centurion Awards, handed out for players who achieve milestone appearances for the club.

Club captain Ben Mee led the way, having made his 300th appearance for the club during the 2020/21 season to edge closer to the top 20 all-time appearance makers.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood, winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and striker Chris Wood all received awards for completing 100 appearances.

And New Zealand international Wood took the Top Goalscorer award. Wood, who shared the award last season with Ashley Barnes, went solo this season with 14 goals, including three in his last three games after recovering from injury.

This year’s awards ceremony was held remotely, following the pandemic that hit the world earlier in 2020, and caused the suspension of the Premier League for over 100 days.

The thoughts of everyone at Burnley Football club are with all those who have been affected by the loss of loved ones, family and friends.