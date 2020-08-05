PLAYER AWARDS NIGHT: Watch Online This Sunday

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one, so join us online to celebrate our annual awards evening.

The 2019/2020 Premier League season may have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the Clarets from having a stunning season, resulting in another top ten finish.

And while we are disappointed that you can't join us in person to celebrate another landmark campaign, we would like all Clarets fans around the globe to watch online, via Clarets Player, on Sunday 9th August at 8pm for our 'live' Player Awards event, in association with Bowland Brewery.

Awards given out on the night will include:

Player of the Year

Players' Player of the Year

Goal of the Season

Top Goalscorer

Youth Team Player of the Year

eSports Player of the Year

Women's Player of the Year

Centurion Awards

Join us 'live' on Clarets Player for free!

All you need to do is register for your free Clarets Player account. If you haven't already done so, click below.

SIGN UP FREE FOR CLARETS PLAYER

And that's not all - you can now have your say and vote for your Goal of the Season. Voting is open now and will close on Friday at 4pm.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR GOAL OF THE SEASON