Club News

PLAYER AWARDS NIGHT: Watch Online This Sunday

18 Hours ago

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one, so join us online to celebrate our annual awards evening.

The 2019/2020 Premier League season may have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the Clarets from having a stunning season, resulting in another top ten finish. 

And while we are disappointed that you can't join us in person to celebrate another landmark campaign, we would like all Clarets fans around the globe to watch online, via Clarets Player, on Sunday 9th August at 8pm for our 'live' Player Awards event, in association with Bowland Brewery.

Awards given out on the night will include:

  • Player of the Year
  • Players' Player of the Year
  • Goal of the Season
  • Top Goalscorer
  • Youth Team Player of the Year
  • eSports Player of the Year
  • Women's Player of the Year
  • Centurion Awards

Join us 'live' on Clarets Player for free!

All you need to do is register for your free Clarets Player account. If you haven't already done so, click below.

SIGN UP FREE FOR CLARETS PLAYER

And that's not all - you can now have your say and vote for your Goal of the Season. Voting is open now and will close on Friday at 4pm.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR GOAL OF THE SEASON

 

 

 


Related articles

Club News

VOTE OPEN: Goal Of The Season

20 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 3

4 August 2020

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

Read full article

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 2

4 August 2020

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

Read full article

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 1

3 August 2020

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

Read full article

