Phillips Rejoins Morecambe

Young Clarets midfielder Adam Phillips has been reunited with League Two Morecambe on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at the Globe Arena, links up again with fellow Claret Ryan Cooney, who will also enjoy a second spell with the Shrimps.

Phillips, a former Liverpool youngster and England youth international, made 11 appearances for Morecambe last season, scoring four goals before the League Two season was ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He previously played a handful of games in League Two during a loan spell at Cambridge United in 2018 – the same year he played twice on loan for Hamilton Academicals.