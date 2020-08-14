Norris Embraces New Challenge

Goalkeeper Will Norris insists he is ready to battle for the gloves after joining Burnley from Wolves.

The Clarets’ first summer signing, 27, has penned an initial three-year deal with the Clarets, where he will provide competition for former Cambridge United team-mate Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

And the newest member of the club’s goalkeeping union is ready for the new challenge that awaits in the next chapter of his varied career.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Norris, who spent last season on loan move at Ipswich Town.

“I heard Burnley we’re interested, and it just went from there really and it’s the perfect fit for myself and the right opportunity.

“There’s a great goalkeeping unit here, so I’m just hoping to come here and add something a little bit different.

“Burnley is a great club; an established Premier League club and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me.”

Norris’ pathway to the Premier League mirrors that of Pope, who he played alongside, back in 2013 at Cambridge United, having played at every level, from non-league to Premier League.

The Watford-born goalkeeper started out at Hatfield Town, before a move to Royston Town in the Spartan South Midlands League, followed by a transfer to Cambridge in 2012, where Norris featured over 100 times in five seasons, including a Wembley promotion to League Two.

The summer of 2017 saw Norris then join Championship side Wolves, where he made a total of eight appearances over two seasons, including a top-flight debut, before eventually gaining more experience last season at Portman Road.

“I’ve played from the Conference all the way through to the top-flight and it’s been a natural progression through the divisions, much like Popey’s to be honest,” explained the stopper.

“At Wolves I joined a really good Championship side, with John Ruddy as number one.

“But they just took off in leaps and bounds, and although you are buzzing that it is happening, you’re thinking that your opportunities are becoming very limited.

“Then with the loan at Ipswich last season, it was like whoever the best 11 were in training played and there were a lot of changes throughout the season, all over the pitch.

“We just had a great squad depth, there were a lot of good players, but it was obviously disappointing to end the season how it did.

“Now is time for me to sort of regroup and start a new challenge, which is here at Burnley Football Club.”