New Deal For Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed a new deal with the Clarets as he keeps pushing for a taste of the action at Turf Moor.

The goalkeeper has extended his stay by a further 12 months to June, 2024 with the option of a further year.

And the 23-year-old – who joined Burnley from Leeds United last summer – was happy to commit further to the Clarets’ cause after returning to start pre-season training.

“I’m delighted and it didn’t take long to do because it was a no-brainer,” said Peacock-Farrell.

“The discussions started a couple of weeks before we came back, which was nice for me to hear that the club are pleased with how I’ve done so far.

“I’m happy with how things have gone so far, as well, so it’s been a perfect for both of us.

“I haven’t managed to play in the Premier League at the moment but that’s the long-term goal of mine, as with everyone here.

“What I can do is train hard and train well and I still have my international games to show what I can do and the club are pleased with that and how I’ve progressed.

“I certainly feel like I’ve come on leaps and bounds since I came here. Like everyone said coming here, it’s the easiest dressing room to come and fit into and I couldn’t have asked for any more from the lads.”

Peacock-Farrell is yet to make a Burnley debut after arriving from Leeds, where he made 41 first-team appearances.

But he has so far retained his place as Northern Ireland’s number-one.

And following the summer departure of former England man Joe Hart, the Darlington-born shot-stopper will be pushing for a Burnley bow as competition – along with new arrival Will Norris – to player-of-the-year Nick Pope.

“I’m one step closer now,” Peacock-Farrell told the Clarets’ website. “Obviously Popey’s there and rightly so.

“He’s an incredible season, but I’m here to help support him but also challenge him because we both want to do the same thing.

“But it’s one step closer, which is certainly better. We’ve got the cup games and anything can happen on that and I will still hopefully get my international games in, so it’s quite a quick start to the season.”