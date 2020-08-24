Lottery: 4 To Score!

Four lucky lottery players have scooped £2,500 each in the Claret & Blue Bond draw.
Last week’s rollover had reached a whopping £10,000 and, in these uncertain times, we wanted to help more people.
We therefore took the decision to split the rollover into 4 equal amounts of £2,500.
We are delighted to reveal the four lucky winners of £2,500 each, as well as the winners of our guaranteed weekly cash prizes of £100, £50, £25, and £10 in the WEEK 23 draw.
ROLLOVER WINNERS
11 18 20 38 E.JONES
6 10 28 38 J.SUTHERLAND
3 10 18 21 D.DOWER
10 14 22 38 H.ELCOCK
£100 WINNERS
X2623 D.N.ECCLES
X0409 D.MITCHELL
X0187 E.JOHN
V5630 M.HOLMES
£50 WINNERS
Z4237 A.SALKELD-CLARKE
Y4211 P.DENNIS
£25 WINNERS
Y6310 C.HAWORTH
T4905 P.SCOTT
Z1006 A.BRADDOCK
Y4063 L.STEVENSON
W0704 C.MCNULTY
W3345 T.SLACK
X4341 P.SUTCLIFFE
X5556 I.SUTCLIFFE
£10 WINNERS
X5085 B.WILKINSON
X3924 J.NEWSHAM
E5357 W.BRISTER
W3278 R.ARMSTRONG
W6372 A.HALSHAW
X0572 P.WEEKES
Y2176 J.O’BRIEN
Y5996 J.COATES
W6176 P.CROSS
Z6430 M.WARBURTON
E4205 R.H.AIREY
X1778 S.SMITH
W0242 N.BEESTON
X3117 K.WILKINSON
F3060 P.SANDERSON
X0487 C.WOOD
Y1761 M.MILLS
M1662 N.POPE
Z4838 A.QUINN
Y3291 G.WIDDUP
By joining the Claret & Blue Bond, you not only have the chance to win cash prizes every week, but you are also directly supporting the Burnley FC Academy.
Every week, we pay out hundreds of pounds in cash prizes. Also, we are building up to our annual £12,000 draw later this year (remember you get one chance for every week that you enter into our lottery draws and we don’t want you to miss out!).
