Lottery: 4 To Score!

Four lucky lottery players have scooped £2,500 each in the Claret & Blue Bond draw.

Last week’s rollover had reached a whopping £10,000 and, in these uncertain times, we wanted to help more people.

We therefore took the decision to split the rollover into 4 equal amounts of £2,500.

We are delighted to reveal the four lucky winners of £2,500 each, as well as the winners of our guaranteed weekly cash prizes of £100, £50, £25, and £10 in the WEEK 23 draw.

ROLLOVER WINNERS

11 18 20 38 E.JONES

6 10 28 38 J.SUTHERLAND

3 10 18 21 D.DOWER

10 14 22 38 H.ELCOCK

£100 WINNERS

X2623 D.N.ECCLES

X0409 D.MITCHELL

X0187 E.JOHN

V5630 M.HOLMES

£50 WINNERS

Z4237 A.SALKELD-CLARKE

Y4211 P.DENNIS

£25 WINNERS

Y6310 C.HAWORTH

T4905 P.SCOTT

Z1006 A.BRADDOCK

Y4063 L.STEVENSON

W0704 C.MCNULTY

W3345 T.SLACK

X4341 P.SUTCLIFFE

X5556 I.SUTCLIFFE

£10 WINNERS

X5085 B.WILKINSON

X3924 J.NEWSHAM

E5357 W.BRISTER

W3278 R.ARMSTRONG

W6372 A.HALSHAW

X0572 P.WEEKES

Y2176 J.O’BRIEN

Y5996 J.COATES

W6176 P.CROSS

Z6430 M.WARBURTON

E4205 R.H.AIREY

X1778 S.SMITH

W0242 N.BEESTON

X3117 K.WILKINSON

F3060 P.SANDERSON

X0487 C.WOOD

Y1761 M.MILLS

M1662 N.POPE

Z4838 A.QUINN

Y3291 G.WIDDUP

By joining the Claret & Blue Bond, you not only have the chance to win cash prizes every week, but you are also directly supporting the Burnley FC Academy.

Every week, we pay out hundreds of pounds in cash prizes. Also, we are building up to our annual £12,000 draw later this year (remember you get one chance for every week that you enter into our lottery draws and we don’t want you to miss out!).

Existing Claret & Blue Bond members who pay by cash but want to convert to Direct Debit can do so here. Please enter 4P12 in the promo code box to help us identify you as an existing member.

Not currently a member but want to sign up and support your Club? You can sign up online here for as little as £1 p/week. Why not double your chances by paying £2 p/week: