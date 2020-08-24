King Ready To Take Coaching Pathway

Former Burnley youngster Connor King is ready to take on a new challenge, after being handed a full-time goalkeeping coaching role in the Academy earlier this year.

The ex-Chester City and Clitheroe shot stopper joined the academy as an 11-year old and went on to feature for the youth team and U23s, before being released a couple of years ago.

However, after staying with the club in a part-time coaching role, King was then appointed a full-time academy position in March, just before lockdown was put in place, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the 21-year old admited he is excited to take on his new role with the Clarets, after the youngsters returned to training in ‘pods’ last week at the Barnfield Training Centre.

King said: “So after I left as a player, which I think was probably the best thing that could have happened to me, although I didn’t quite do what I dreamt of as a young boy in terms of playing at a high level, however it’s hopefully opened up a different avenue and pathway within football.

“I was brought back in a couple of months later just on a part time basis, two nights a week, just working with the young lads and then last season it all got ramped up a bit and started getting more hours and more experiences.

King working with the youth-team, as they returned to training last week.

“I then became a full-time member of staff in March, just before lockdown happened.

“So, my role is really exciting and varying, as myself and Gage (Walsh) work with all the GK’s in the academy from the U7s, all the way up to the 23s GK’s, which has been great for our development as young coaches, particularly trying to fill the void in the short term that Killa (Craig Mawson), who left the club to join Manchester United.”

King, who will mark 10 years at the club in November, has seen the club’s academy rise from the ‘Centre of Excellence’ all the way up to being awarded category one status this summer.

And the Halifax-born coach, who was a teammate of Dwight McNeil in the youth team, believes his previous experience and time with the club’s academy can only play into his advantage and help the current youngsters, looking to pave a way through into the football world.

“I think being an ex-academy boy is great for me, although I didn’t make the levels that we wish all our young goalkeepers in the academy reach one day, I think having been on the journey and the path they’re currently on, certainly helps me understand their needs and thoughts and feelings in different situations.

“It’s going to be 10 years for me at Burnley in November, I came in as an 11-year-old fresh out of grass roots and didn’t really know what to expect as I’d never experienced anything to do with academy football.

King clears a corner away against Norwich City in the FA Youth Cup in 2017

“I came in when there was just a little building before the previous wooden bridge and a couple of pitches down the bottom, so to see where the club is at now, both as an academy becoming Cat 1 from being a ‘Centre of Excellence’ when I joined.

“I think being here a while has certainly allowed me to really understand the values and principles of how the club is run, and mostly what is required as a person and I think that’s what makes the club stand out.

“We don’t only try and develop outstanding footballers, but also great people, that if for whatever reason their dream of becoming a footballer doesn’t work out, then they can go into other walks of life and not be phased by it.”