John Talbut: 1940 - 2020

Burnley Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of former player John Talbut at the age of 79.

John, who was spotted whilst playing for Durham Schoolboys, joined the Clarets in the summer of 1957 and regularly feature for the ‘A’ and ‘B’ team during the 1957/1958 season.

The following season, he broke into the Reserve team and made his first team debut on Boxing Day, 1958, when deputising for the injured Tommy Cummings in the game against Leicester City at Filbert Street.

John continued to feature for the Reserves at centre-half and eventually replaced Tommy Cummings in August 1962. His abilities as a centre-half were soon recognised and earned him an Under-23 call-up for England against Wales at Ashton Gate in November, 1963. He was made captain and went on to make seven appearances for England Under-23’s

He continued to feature for the first team until the 1965/1966 season.

However, with the emergence of Sammy Todd and Dave Merrington his first team appearances were limited.

John made several cameo roles during the 1966/1967 season featuring in three Inter-Cities Fairs Cup ties and scored his only goal for the Clarets in the League Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

His last game for the Clarets ended were he started his career at Filbert Street, on Bonfire Night in 1966.

In total, he made 160 appearances for Burnley, before joining West Bromwich Albion for a fee of £32,000, where he made his debut against the Clarets in the New Year’s Eve game at Turf Moor.

In his time at the Hawthorns, John won a FA Cup winners medal in the 1968 final against Everton and also a League Cup runners-up medal in 1970.

In 1971 he joined Belgium club K.V. Mechelen until he retired from football in 1974.

The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with John’s family and friends at this sad time.