HOME KIT 20/21: 100 Year Heroes

Burnley Football Club is delighted to reveal our 2020/2021 home kit.

The design takes inspiration from the kit worn by one of the greatest squad of players in the club’s history; commemorating the 1920/1921 League Championship winning heroes of 100 years ago.

With a First Division title, as well as achieving an unbeaten Football League record of 30 games that would last for 80 years, the likes of manager John Haworth, the famed halfback line of George Halley, captain Tommy Boyle and Billy Watson, and top goalscorer Joe Anderson, among others listed below, became household names in their unrelenting charge towards the first of the two English championship trophies won by the club in its long and proud history as one of football’s founder members.

A century on from this historic milestone, we couldn’t be more proud to commemorate these 100 year heroes.

Developed by Umbro, the new home kit uses the classic design from 100 years ago as its influence, with the blue collar prominent in a stylised ‘cut’ neckline that adds a modern twist.

The traditional blue sleeves are also a distinguished feature, as they sit lower on the arm.

The ‘Legs, Hearts, Minds’ tri-colour stripe, which has been adopted as a mantra in the Sean Dyche era, adds another modern touch to the back neckline, along with the official licensed label to the side seam.

The shirt is complemented by white shorts with claret contrast side tipping, and claret socks with blue contrast cuff and BFC wording.

The 2020/2021 ‘100 year heroes’ kit will initially be for sale via pre-order on Monday 17th August at shop.burnleyfc.com from 9am, followed by an instore launch on Saturday 5th September.

The 100 Year Heroes.

Manager: John Haworth

Squad: Tommy Boyle (Captain), Joe Anderson, Alf Basnett, Frank Birchenough, Tom Brophy, Benny Cross, Jerry Dawson, George Douglas, Bert Freeman, George Halley, Cliff Jones, Bob Kelly, Jack Lane, James Lindsay, Bob McGrory, Len Moorwood, Eddie Mosscrop, Billy Nesbitt, Len Smelt, David Taylor, Bill Taylor, Billy Watson, Walter Weaver.