Club News

Higgins Takes Fleetwood Role

Education head to run Academy at League One side

5 Hours ago

Jack Higgins has left his role as head of education within the Clarets’ Academy to join Fleetwood Town.

Higgins becomes Academy Manager at the League One club, which is looking to gain Category Two status for its academy by the start of the 2021/22 season.

The 29-year-old spent three years with the Clarets, during which time Burnley’s Academy moved from Category Two status to Category One earlier this summer.

“The fact that Fleetwood wants to move forward was the biggest stand-out for me,” said Higgins.

“The club has moved phenomenally, both on and off the pitch, and from my last role at Burnley, this was probably the only club I was going to make the step to at this stage in my career.

“I’m an ambitious young man and that’s something that ticked a huge box; that the club wants to continue to succeed and move towards the Championship, at first-team level, and continue to invest in the academy.

“It will be a challenge, but it is one that I’m open to.”


