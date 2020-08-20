Harker Extends Stay With Clarets

Young striker Rob Harker has extended his contract at Turf Moor by a further 12 months.

Harker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hartlepool United and featured seven times for the National League outfit before their season was curtailed, joined the Clarets in the summer of 2018 after impressing on trial.

The former Bury youngster, who hit seven goals for the Clarets' U23s in 2019/20 prior to joining Pools, initially penned a two-year deal and has now extended his time with Burnley until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 20-year old admitted he is excited to be back after the Clarets' academy youngsters returned to training at Barnfield last week.

And Harker can now look forward to a season which will see Steve Stone's U23s play in Premier League 2 for the first time and potentially offer him further first-team opportunities out on loan.

“I’m really happy to be here for another year after extending my contract with the club," he said.

“I am glad to be back in after a long layoff but looking to get up to speed quickly.

“When I am around with the 23s, I will look to be a leader within the group, but a lot of us older ones have had that taste of first-team experience after being out on loan last season and hopefully that can happen again at some point.

“As for the younger lads coming out of a scholarship, I will try to lead them and I’m sure the other older lads will as well while we're here, particularly as we are moving up a level into PL 2.

“I’m looking forward to getting going now and seeing what the season ahead brings.".