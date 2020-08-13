ESPORTS: ePremier League Finals Start Today

The 2019-20 ePremier League online finals start today!
We wish the best of look to our eSports players Brad Colston (XBOX) and Tom Stokes (Playstation) who will be representing Burnley FC in the tournament against all other Premier League clubs.
Burnley's eSports players Brad Colston (XBOX) and Tom Stokes (Playstation) will face off against some of the world’s best players who are taking part in the second edition of the competition. The inaugural instalment was won by Liverpool fan Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt last year.
Watch all the action from our players matches live on our official TwitchChannel:
The ePremier League 2019-2020 Online Finals will consist of three tournament stages — a dual format Group Stage featuring twenty players (per platform), a single-elimination Playoff bracket with the top eight players (per platform) from the Group Stage, and the Cross-Platform Grand Final that pits the top player from each platform against each other for the prestigious ePremier League 2019-2020 crown.
Online Finals tournament format:
- 20-player double-elimination group stage, followed by an 8-player single-elimination playoff per platform
- All matches in the Online Finals will be two-legged
- Players were seeded based on the FGS point totals from the final update of the season (June 17th)
- All matches in the Online Finals will be played on the latest “retail” version of FIFA 20, using the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Friendlies game mode
- Matches that end in a draw on the aggregate score will play a “golden goal” game to determine a winner
- Only Premier League players will be allowed to be used in this competition
Online Finals - Group Stage:
The Online Finals Group Stage will consist of twenty players (per platform), split into four groups of five players each, competing in a double-elimination group stage format. PlayStation 4 players will play their Group Stage matches on Thursday, August 13th, while the Xbox Group Stage matches will take place on Friday, August 14th.
PlayStation 4 Players:
|SEED
|CLUB
|ALIAS
|FULL NAME
|POINTS
|1
|Watford
|HashtagTom_
|Thomas Leese
|3195
|2
|Everton
|Carlo_Fantastico
|Harry Hesketh
|2395
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|EthxnH
|Ethan Higgins
|1950
|4
|Burnley
|STOKESBACK
|Tom Stokes
|1330
|5
|Manchester City
|xShellzz
|Shaun Springette
|550
|6
|Arsenal
|LeBrantula
|Tassal Rushan
|526
|7
|Leicester City
|CaliiiMade
|Akima Byron
|145
|8
|Crystal Palace
|xFredo17
|Fred Sackey
|145
|9
|Sheffield United
|Mhaywxrd
|Mitchell Hayward
|140
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Callumity
|Callum Moore
|140
|11
|Norwich
|Michael-Fisher20
|Michael Fisher
|120
|12
|West Ham
|PCosmin6
|Cosmin Petrescu
|120
|13
|Manchester United
|KyleLeeese__
|Kyle Leese
|120
|14
|Southampton
|YmYSZN
|Owen Venn
|120
|15
|Chelsea
|Hamm-nd
|Kyle Hammond
|116
|16
|Newcastle United
|LiamCuthyy
|Liam Cuthbertson
|116
|17
|Aston Villa
|Kingrowll
|Kyle Rowley
|112
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|EdiGarbovic
|Edi Garibovic
|90
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Rgriff11
|Rhys Griffiths
|85
|20
|Liverpool FC
|OllieHall134
|Ollie Hall
|0
Please note: Ties on FGS points were broken randomly.
PlayStation 4 Groups:
|PS4 GROUP A
|PS4 GROUP B
|PS4 GROUP C
|PS4 GROUP D
|HastagTom_ (#1)
|Carlo_Fantastico (#2)
|EthxnH (#3)
|STOKESBACK (#4)
|xFredo17 (#8)
|CaliiiMade (#7)
|LeBrantula (#6)
|xShellzz (#5)
|Mhaywxrd (#9)
|Callumity (#10)
|Michael-Fisher20 (#11)
|PCosmin6 (#12)
|LiamCuthyy (#16)
|Hamm-nd (#15)
|YmYSZN (#14)
|KyleLeeese__ (#13)
|Kingrowll (#17)
|EdiGarbovic (#18)
|Rgriff11 (#19)
|OllieHall134 (#20)
Xbox Players:
|SEED
|CLUB
|ALIAS
|FULL NAME
|POINTS
|1
|Liverpool FC
|Tekkz
|Donovan Hunt
|5570
|2
|Crystal Palace
|FUTWIZ Lyricz
|Kylem Edwards
|2320
|3
|Sheffield United
|HUGE G0RILLA
|Spencer Ealing
|1770
|4
|Watford
|Hashtag Shawrey
|Alex Shaw
|595
|5
|West Ham
|Jamboo
|Jamie Rigden
|470
|6
|AFC Bournemouth
|Marley1303
|Marc Marley
|445
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Lynas 7
|Jack Lynas
|170
|8
|Everton
|Fierce Cat
|Connor Keys
|145
|9
|Leicester City
|ElectrifyJordy
|Jordan Withers
|145
|10
|Chelsea
|Jake Cruyff
|Jake Birch
|120
|11
|Manchester City
|Sayer 99
|Ben Sayer
|120
|12
|Arsenal
|AFC BIlly x
|Billy Noble
|120
|13
|Burnley
|Burnley Colston
|Brad Colston
|120
|14
|Newcastle United
|I JG Golazooo I
|Joe Gascoigne
|120
|15
|Aston Villa
|Jsharpp 10
|Jack Sharp
|120
|16
|Southampton
|Futwiz Rusher
|Reece Rusher
|120
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Sculpta
|Jack Carmody
|111
|18
|Manchester United
|Jonesy17FIFA
|Josh Jones
|90
|19
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ImpactZ UE
|Oscar Keeley
|90
|20
|Norwich
|Stryfee 6
|Harry Hunt
|0
NOTE: Ties on FGS points were broken randomly.
Xbox Groups:
|XBOX GROUP A
|XBOX GROUP B
|XBOX GROUP C
|XBOX GROUP D
|Tekkz (#1)
|FUTWIZ Lyricz (#2)
|HUGE G0RILLA (#3)
|Hashtag Shawrey (#4)
|Connor Keys (#8)
|Lynas 7 (#7)
|Marley1303 (#6)
|Jamboo (#5)
|Jordan Withers (#9)
|Jake Cruyff (#10)
|Sayer 99 (#11)
|AFC Billy x (#12)
|Futwiz Rusher (#16)
|Jsharpp 10 (#15)
|I JG Golazooo I (#14)
|Burnley Colston (#13)
|Sculpta (#17)
|Jonesy17FIFA (#18)
|ImpactZ UE (#19)
|Stryfee 6 (#20)
Online Finals - Playoffs:
The Playoffs will consist of the top eight players (per platform) from the Group Stage competing in a single-elimination playoff bracket. Each platform will have its own separate bracket.
Each playoff bracket will be seeded with those who advance from the Group Stage Upper Bracket receiving the first seed from their group, while those advancing from the Group Stage Lower Bracket will receive the second seed from their group.
First Round Playoff Matchups:
Group A #1 vs. Group C #2
Group B #1 vs. Group D #2
Group C #1 vs. Group A #2
Group D #1 vs. Group B #2
Each Playoff Bracket will progress until a single player is remaining from each platform. These two players will be considered the Console Finalists and will compete head-to-head in the Cross-Platform Grand Final.
Online Finals - Cross Platform Grand Final:
After the conclusion of each platform’s Playoffs, the winner from each bracket will advance to the Cross-Platform Grand Final. The Cross-Platform Grand Final will consist of a single two-legged match. One leg of the match will be played on the PlayStation 4, and the other leg will be played on the Xbox One.
A virtual coin will be flipped to determine the play order for the Cross-Platform Grand Final. A “Heads” as identified by the referee, will mean the PlayStation 4 player picks the play order for the Cross-Platform Grand Final. A “Tails” as identified by the referee, will mean the Xbox One player picks the play order for the Cross-Platform Grand Final.
If the match is tied on the aggregate score at the end of the second leg, the players will play a “golden goal” game to determine a winner on whichever platform the second leg of the match was played on.
Online Finals tournament schedule:
The PlayStation 4 preliminary rounds will kick things off on Thursday 13th August, followed a day later by the XBOX One matches, with the top eight players progressing to the Semi-Finals.
Follow scores and fixtures here.
PS4 Group Stage + QF Schedule - Thursday 13th August
Tournament check in: 12pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #1 & #2: 1pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #3 & Loser’s Match: 2pm
Group A, B, C, D – Winner’s Match & Elimination Match: 3pm
Group A, B, C, D – Qualification Match: 4pm
Quarter Final #1 – #4: 5pm
Xbox Group Stage + QF Schedule - Friday 14th August
Tournament check in: 12pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #1 & #2: 1pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #3 & Loser’s Match: 2pm
Group A, B, C, D – Winner’s Match & Elimination Match: 3pm
Group A, B, C, D – Qualification Match: 4pm
Quarter Final #1 – #4: 5pm
The semi-finals, finals and cross-console final will be streamed in a live show on Premier League channels on Friday 28th August to find out who will be crowned the 2019/20 ePremier League champion.
Playoff Schedule - Friday 28th August
Tournament Check-In: 5pm
PS4 Semi-Final #1 & #2: 6pm
Xbox Semi-Final #1 & #2: 7pm
PS4 Final: 8pm
Xbox Final: 9pm
Cross-Platform Final: 10pm