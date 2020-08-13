Skip to site footer
ESPORTS: ePremier League Finals Start Today

9 Hours ago

The 2019-20 ePremier League online finals start today!

We wish the best of look to our eSports players Brad Colston (XBOX) and Tom Stokes (Playstation) who will be representing Burnley FC in the tournament against all other Premier League clubs.

Burnley's eSports players Brad Colston (XBOX) and Tom Stokes (Playstation) will face off against some of the world’s best players who are taking part in the second edition of the competition. The inaugural instalment was won by Liverpool fan Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt last year.

Watch all the action from our players matches live on our official TwitchChannel:

TUNE IN ON TWITCH

The ePremier League 2019-2020 Online Finals will consist of three tournament stages — a dual format Group Stage featuring twenty players (per platform), a single-elimination Playoff bracket with the top eight players (per platform) from the Group Stage, and the Cross-Platform Grand Final that pits the top player from each platform against each other for the prestigious ePremier League 2019-2020 crown.

Online Finals tournament format:

  • 20-player double-elimination group stage, followed by an 8-player single-elimination playoff per platform
  • All matches in the Online Finals will be two-legged
  • Players were seeded based on the FGS point totals from the final update of the season (June 17th)
  • All matches in the Online Finals will be played on the latest “retail” version of FIFA 20, using the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Friendlies game mode
  • Matches that end in a draw on the aggregate score will play a “golden goal” game to determine a winner
  • Only Premier League players will be allowed to be used in this competition

Online Finals - Group Stage:

The Online Finals Group Stage will consist of twenty players (per platform), split into four groups of five players each, competing in a double-elimination group stage format. PlayStation 4 players will play their Group Stage matches on Thursday, August 13th, while the Xbox Group Stage matches will take place on Friday, August 14th.

PlayStation 4 Players:

SEED CLUB ALIAS FULL NAME POINTS
1 Watford HashtagTom_ Thomas Leese 3195
2 Everton Carlo_Fantastico Harry Hesketh 2395
3 Brighton & Hove Albion EthxnH Ethan Higgins 1950
4 Burnley STOKESBACK Tom Stokes 1330
5 Manchester City xShellzz Shaun Springette 550
6 Arsenal LeBrantula Tassal Rushan 526
7 Leicester City CaliiiMade Akima Byron 145
8 Crystal Palace xFredo17 Fred Sackey 145
9 Sheffield United Mhaywxrd Mitchell Hayward 140
10 Tottenham Hotspur Callumity Callum Moore 140
11 Norwich Michael-Fisher20 Michael Fisher 120
12 West Ham PCosmin6 Cosmin Petrescu 120
13 Manchester United KyleLeeese__ Kyle Leese 120
14 Southampton YmYSZN Owen Venn 120
15 Chelsea Hamm-nd Kyle Hammond 116
16 Newcastle United LiamCuthyy Liam Cuthbertson 116
17 Aston Villa Kingrowll Kyle Rowley 112
18 AFC Bournemouth EdiGarbovic Edi Garibovic 90
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers Rgriff11 Rhys Griffiths 85
20 Liverpool FC OllieHall134 Ollie Hall 0

Please note: Ties on FGS points were broken randomly.

 

PlayStation 4 Groups:

PS4 GROUP A PS4 GROUP B PS4 GROUP C PS4 GROUP D
HastagTom_ (#1) Carlo_Fantastico (#2) EthxnH (#3) STOKESBACK (#4)
xFredo17 (#8) CaliiiMade (#7) LeBrantula (#6) xShellzz (#5)
Mhaywxrd (#9) Callumity (#10) Michael-Fisher20 (#11) PCosmin6 (#12)
LiamCuthyy (#16) Hamm-nd (#15) YmYSZN (#14) KyleLeeese__ (#13)
Kingrowll (#17) EdiGarbovic (#18) Rgriff11 (#19) OllieHall134 (#20)

 

PS4 Group A Brackets

PS4 Group B Brackets

PS4 Group C Brackets

PS4 Group D Brackets

 

Xbox Players:

SEED CLUB ALIAS FULL NAME POINTS
1 Liverpool FC Tekkz Donovan Hunt 5570
2 Crystal Palace FUTWIZ Lyricz Kylem Edwards 2320
3 Sheffield United HUGE G0RILLA Spencer Ealing 1770
4 Watford Hashtag Shawrey Alex Shaw 595
5 West Ham Jamboo Jamie Rigden 470
6 AFC Bournemouth Marley1303 Marc Marley 445
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers Lynas 7 Jack Lynas 170
8 Everton Fierce Cat Connor Keys 145
9 Leicester City ElectrifyJordy Jordan Withers 145
10 Chelsea Jake Cruyff Jake Birch 120
11 Manchester City Sayer 99 Ben Sayer 120
12 Arsenal AFC BIlly x Billy Noble 120
13 Burnley Burnley Colston Brad Colston 120
14 Newcastle United I JG Golazooo I Joe Gascoigne 120
15 Aston Villa Jsharpp 10 Jack Sharp 120
16 Southampton Futwiz Rusher Reece Rusher 120
17 Tottenham Hotspur Sculpta Jack Carmody 111
18 Manchester United Jonesy17FIFA Josh Jones 90
19 Brighton & Hove Albion ImpactZ UE Oscar Keeley 90
20 Norwich Stryfee 6 Harry Hunt 0

NOTE: Ties on FGS points were broken randomly.

 

Xbox Groups:

XBOX GROUP A XBOX GROUP B XBOX GROUP C XBOX GROUP D
Tekkz (#1) FUTWIZ Lyricz (#2) HUGE G0RILLA (#3) Hashtag Shawrey (#4)
Connor Keys (#8) Lynas 7 (#7) Marley1303 (#6) Jamboo (#5)
Jordan Withers (#9) Jake Cruyff (#10) Sayer 99 (#11) AFC Billy x (#12)
Futwiz Rusher (#16) Jsharpp 10 (#15) I JG Golazooo I (#14) Burnley Colston (#13)
Sculpta (#17) Jonesy17FIFA (#18) ImpactZ UE (#19) Stryfee 6 (#20)

 

Xbox Group A Brackets

Xbox Group B Brackets

Xbox Group C Brackets

Xbox Group D Brackets

 

Online Finals - Playoffs:

The Playoffs will consist of the top eight players (per platform) from the Group Stage competing in a single-elimination playoff bracket. Each platform will have its own separate bracket.

Each playoff bracket will be seeded with those who advance from the Group Stage Upper Bracket receiving the first seed from their group, while those advancing from the Group Stage Lower Bracket will receive the second seed from their group.

First Round Playoff Matchups:

Group A #1 vs. Group C #2 
Group B #1 vs. Group D #2 
Group C #1 vs. Group A #2 
Group D #1 vs. Group B #2 

Each Playoff Bracket will progress until a single player is remaining from each platform. These two players will be considered the Console Finalists and will compete head-to-head in the Cross-Platform Grand Final.

Online Finals - Cross Platform Grand Final:

After the conclusion of each platform’s Playoffs, the winner from each bracket will advance to the Cross-Platform Grand Final. The Cross-Platform Grand Final will consist of a single two-legged match. One leg of the match will be played on the PlayStation 4, and the other leg will be played on the Xbox One.

A virtual coin will be flipped to determine the play order for the Cross-Platform Grand Final. A “Heads” as identified by the referee, will mean the PlayStation 4 player picks the play order for the Cross-Platform Grand Final. A “Tails” as identified by the referee, will mean the Xbox One player picks the play order for the Cross-Platform Grand Final.  

If the match is tied on the aggregate score at the end of the second leg, the players will play a “golden goal” game to determine a winner on whichever platform the second leg of the match was played on.

Online Finals tournament schedule:

The PlayStation 4 preliminary rounds will kick things off on Thursday 13th August, followed a day later by the XBOX One matches, with the top eight players progressing to the Semi-Finals.

Follow scores and fixtures here. 

PS4 Group Stage + QF Schedule - Thursday 13th August
Tournament check in: 12pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #1 & #2: 1pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #3 & Loser’s Match: 2pm
Group A, B, C, D – Winner’s Match & Elimination Match: 3pm
Group A, B, C, D – Qualification Match: 4pm
Quarter Final #1 – #4: 5pm

Xbox Group Stage + QF Schedule - Friday 14th August
Tournament check in: 12pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #1 & #2: 1pm
Group A, B, C, D – Opening Match #3 & Loser’s Match: 2pm
Group A, B, C, D – Winner’s Match & Elimination Match: 3pm
Group A, B, C, D – Qualification Match: 4pm
Quarter Final #1 – #4: 5pm

The semi-finals, finals and cross-console final will be streamed in a live show on Premier League channels on Friday 28th August to find out who will be crowned the 2019/20 ePremier League champion.

Playoff Schedule - Friday 28th August
Tournament Check-In: 5pm
PS4 Semi-Final #1 & #2: 6pm
Xbox Semi-Final #1 & #2: 7pm
PS4 Final: 8pm
Xbox Final: 9pm
Cross-Platform Final: 10pm


