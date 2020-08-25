Skip to site footer
England Place For Pope

Clarets goalkeeper selected for start of Nations League campaign

11 Hours ago

Player of the Year Nick Pope is included in England’s squad for their opening Nations League ties next month.

The Clarets’ number-one, picked by his team-mates and fans as the Clarets' top performer of 2019/20, is named in a 24-man party selected by Gareth Southgate for fixtures away to Iceland and Denmark.

Pope, one of three goalkeepers in the squad, will report for duty next Monday ahead of the games against Iceland in Reykjavic on Saturday, 5 September and Denmark in Copenhagen on Tuesday, 8 September.

Nick Pope applause Kosovo.jpg

Belgium complete England’s four-team group in the competition with the winners going into the finals tournament next year.

Pope started England’s last game when he won his first competitive cap in a 4-0 victory over Kosovo in November, 2019, which guaranteed Southgate’s side a top-six seeding for the delayed Euro 2020 finals.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

 


