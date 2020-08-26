VIDEO: Dyche Ready For A Restart

Sean Dyche says the Clarets must regroup and start afresh as they prepare for another season of Premier League football.

Dyche’s side is building towards a fifth successive top-flight campaign after finishing 10th in the table a month ago.

But despite recording their second highest placing as a Premier League club, Dyche insists the collective focus at Turf Moor – among players, staff and supporters – has to be on looking forward, not back, and wiping the slate clean.

“The lads deserve a massive amount of credit. But it’s parked – gone,” said the Burnley boss.

“It doesn’t owe you the next one, so we’ve got to make sure we’re clear-minded ready to go again.

“It is a re-start every season. We don’t take it for granted, everyone knows that.

“And the fans play a part in that. They don’t take it for granted.

“They have supported us through thick and thin. I think they realise it’s a big challenge every year.

“They’ve seen bigger clubs on paper – and we fancy ourselves as a decent-sized club – really suffer in the Premier League.

“There’s a bit of clarity to their thinking and that’s important. They’ve got to stand by the team.

“The team needs them as they much as they need the team. We need that connection.

“It’s been there for a long time, so that’s an important factor. They can definitely help going into this next season.”

The Clarets’ support will again have to be at a distance when the new season kicks off behind closed doors.

It’s hoped that will change following further easing of restrictions around Covid-19, which have also had an impact on Burnley’s pre-season plans.

The Clarets will play games, at their training ground and other venues, as they step up their preparations for a season that will start with a League Cup tie in the week beginning Monday 7th September.

Dyche’s men then start their Premier League campaign at Leicester City on Saturday 12th September and the Clarets’ chief is keen to see some new faces on board to supplement a squad that’s down on numbers due to injuries and the departure of a couple of senior men during the summer.

“We are looking. We are searching. We want to support the group,” Dyche added.

“I think this group is a really good group and I think it’s been proven - 10th-place finish last season.

“Now, it’s can we bring people in to challenge that group and bring people in to move it forwards?

“That’s the next challenge, and usually that takes finance.”

Watch the full interview with manager Sean Dyche on the video above.