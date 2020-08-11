Cooney Rejoins Morecambe

Young Clarets defender Ryan Cooney has rejoined Morecambe on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old right back spent the second half of last season at The Globe Arena, making 11 appearances before the League Two season was curtailed early due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cooney, who had previously gained first team experience at former club Bury, where he made 21 Football League appearances, had been a regular for the Clarets U23 team before linking up with the Shrimps in January, along with fellow Clarets youngster Adam Phillips.