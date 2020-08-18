Clarets Welcome New Scholars

Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the arrival of 15 new scholars to the club’s Academy, which gained Category One status this summer.

The teenagers, who returned to training in small groups last week, all join the Clarets on a two-year scholarship to take them to the age of 18.

Only three of the youngsters were brought in over the summer as new recruits, with the other 12 being with the club previously throughout the academy age groups.

And this season they will join Tony Philliskirk’s youth team squad, who will be competing in the U18 Premier League Northern Division for the first time, coming up against the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton, and Blackburn Rovers.

The full list of scholars joining the club:

Sam Waller – Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper who has been with the Clarets for a few seasons now, with great feet and distribution from hands, combined with excellent shot stopping.

Keelan Williams – Right-back

Wrexham born defender signed from Liverpool, who had been at the Reds’ Academy from a young age. Technically a good, quick, and tenacious defender, who loves going forward. Wales U16 International, brother of Liverpool full-back, Neco Williams.

Jack Leckie – Centre-back

A tall, athletic centre half signed from Newcastle United. Leckie had been with the Magpies academy from 13 years old.

Dan Sassi – Centre-back

Towering central defender signed from Stoke City, who reads the game well and comfortable on the ball, a presence in both boxes.

Dane McCullough – Left-back

Strong dynamic full back, who possess a great left foot. Represented Portadown at first team level aged 15 and N. Ireland at U16 & U17.

George Walters – Winger

Quick tricky left winger signed from Manchester United at the start of last season. A Wales U16 International. Walters is the son of former Crewe Alexandra player, Steve Walters.

Sean Etaluku – Winger

Burnley Academy product Etaluku is a quick left sided player, who can operate at full-back, wide and as a central attacking midfielder.

Jacson Coppack – Centre-Midfielder

Central box-to-box midfielder comfortable in possession and tremendous out of possession. Can also play at right back. Chester-born Coppack, who featured for the U18s last season, signed for Burnley from Everton.

Will Couch – Centre-Midfielder

Burnley supporter Couch came late into the academy at U14 from grassroots. Impressive engine and appetite for the game in the centre of the pitch.

Will Hugill – Centre-Midfielder

Harrogate-born Burnley season ticket holder signed from Blackburn Rovers. Fantastic stamina and energy, a midfielder who loves working hard.

Kade Ratchford – Centre-Midfielder

Signed at 14 years old from Man United. An attacking creative midfielder who loves to dribble and open up defences with his vision.

Rohri Behan – Winger

Behan was spotted playing grassroots football aged 14. A creative wide attacking player, who is comfortable operating on both sides of the pitch or centrally.

Jacob Hamilton – Forward

Burnley born and supporter, Jacob has been with the Academy from a young age. Strong, quick, and versatile - can play wide, up front or as a full-back.

Michael Mellon – Forward

Goal scoring machine Mellon signed from Man United prior to last season. Already played a number of games for the U18s and scored a handful of goals, was part of the squad that travelled to Prague for the CEE Cup last summer 2019, where he scored a late equaliser. A Scotland U16&17 International and son of former Burnley player and current Dundee United Manager, Micky Mellon.

Joe Smyth-Ferguson – Forward

Burnley Academy product Smyth-Ferguson has been with the club from a young age. Southport centre forward who has a great eye for goal and has a tremendous work ethic never allowing defenders to settle.

Burnley Football Club would like to wish good luck to all the new scholars.