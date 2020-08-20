Clarets Start At Foxes After Blank Opener

The Clarets have been handed a delayed start to the Premier League season with a postponed fixture against Manchester United on the opening weekend.

Sean Dyche’s men will therefore launch their 2020/21 campaign with a mid-week second-round Carabao Cup tie before starting their Premier League programme at Leicester City on Saturday, 19 September.

The Premier League kicks off on Saturday, 12 September but Manchester United and Manchester City have both had their opening fixtures postponed due to their prolonged runs in European competition.

Chelsea and Wolves – who also played in Europe post-lockdown – play their first games of the new season on Monday, 14 September.

United’s scheduled trip to Turf Moor has therefore been postponed, with a new date still to be confirmed.

As a result, the Clarets’ first home game will be against Southampton for the second year in a row – although the season will start with no fans in stadiums with all fixtures to be played behind closed doors due to restrictions around Covid-19.

Burnley – who finished the elongated 2019/20 season less than a month ago with a top-10 finish in the Premier League for only the second time in the club’s history – then finish the season away to Sheffield United on Sunday, 23 May.

Elsewhere on the fixture list, Dyche’s side can look forward to an enticing Boxing Day visit to Elland Road to face newly-promoted Leeds United, who come to Turf Moor for the Clarets’ penultimate home game on Tuesday, 11 May.

That’s one of five mid-week fixtures in a condensed season, which sees the Clarets go to champions Liverpool on Wednesday, 13 January.

Games selected from the early rounds of matches for live broadcast are due to be confirmed next week and fixtures are subject to change.

Burnley fixtures 2020/21:

SEPTEMBER

Sat Sep 12 Manchester United H P-P

Wed Sep 16 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Sep 19 Leicester City A

Wed Sep 23 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 26 Southampton H

Wed Sep 30 Carabao Cup Four

OCTOBER

Sat Oct 3 Newcastle United A

Sat Oct 10 International Date

Sat Oct 17 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat Oct 24 Tottenham Hotspur H

Sat Oct 31 Chelsea H

NOVEMBER

Sat Nov 7 Brighton & Hove Albion A

Sat Nov 14 International Date

Sat Nov 21 Crystal Palace H

Sat Nov 28 Manchester City A

DECEMBER

Sat Dec 5 Everton H

Sat Dec 12 Arsenal A

Tue Dec 15 Aston Villa A

Sat Dec 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

Wed Dec 23 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 26 Leeds United A

Mon Dec 28 Sheffield United H

JANUARY

Sat Jan 2 Fulham H

Wed Jan 6 Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Sat Jan 9 Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 13 Liverpool A

Sat Jan 16 West Ham United A

Sat Jan 23 Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue Jan 26 Aston Villa H

Sat Jan 30 Chelsea A

FEBRUARY

Tue Feb 2 Manchester City H

Sat Feb 6 Brighton & Hove Albion H

Wed Feb 10 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Feb 13 Crystal Palace A

Sat Feb 20 West Bromwich Albion H

Sat Feb 27 Tottenham Hotspur A

Sun Feb 28 Carabao Cup Final

MARCH

Sat Mar 6 Arsenal H

Sat Mar 13 Everton A

Sat Mar 20 Leicester City H Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 27 International Date

APRIL

Sat Apr 3 Southampton A

Sat Apr 10 Newcastle United H

Sat Apr 17 Manchester United A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 24 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

MAY

Sat May 1 West Ham United H

Sat May 8 Fulham A

Tue May 11 Leeds United H

Sat May 15 Liverpool H Emirates FA Cup Final

Sun May 23 Sheffield United A

Fixtures are subject to change

