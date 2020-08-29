Skip to site footer
Club News

Clarets Head to Deepdale For Friendly

29 August 2020

Burnley will travel to Preston North End for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, September 1.

The behind-closed-doors game will take place at Deepdale, kick off 2pm.

The Clarets will be without a trio of players who are away on international duty, including goalkeepers Nick Pope (England) and Bailey-Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland) and Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady.

That could signal a debut for summer signing Will Norris against North End, who got their competitive season up and running at the weekend in the Carabao Cup.

Updates from the friendly will be available on the club’s official Twitter account, with Comms Cam Live returning for full 90 minute commentary.


