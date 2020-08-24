Skip to site footer
Club News

Brady Gets Ireland Call

Clarets winger included in first squad for new Irish boss

5 Hours ago

Robbie Brady has been named by the Republic of Ireland in the first squad selected by new manager Stephen Kenny.

The Clarets’ midfielder is part of a 23-man squad for Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Brady, who has been capped 46 times by his country, returned from injury following lockdown towards the end of last season and featured in the Clarets’ final three Premier League games.

He will link up with the Ireland squad next Sunday before the ties in Sofia against Bulgaria on Thursday, 3 September and Finland at the Dublin Arena on Sunday, 6 September.

Both games – Kenny’s first in charge since replacing Mick McCarthy as manager – will be played behind closed doors.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Mark Travers, Kieran O’Hara.

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan.

Midfielders: James McCarthy, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Conor Hourihane, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Shane Long, D McGoldrick (Finland game only).


