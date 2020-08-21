Back In Business!

Less than four weeks after the end of last season, the Clarets are back to work.

Sean Dyche’s men secured a top-10 finish in the Premier League at the end of July.

And with the new campaign kicking off on 12 September – with the Clarets starting their league programme a week later – the players have returned to start their build-up.

Following a day’s testing, the first-team squad was out on the training ground at Barnfield today.

It wasn’t quite a full house with a couple of players still recovering from injury and working with the medical department.

But Matt Lowton, who missed the end of last season with a foot injury, was taking a full part, while striker Ashley Barnes worked separately as he builds back towards full fitness.

New goalkeeper Will Norris went through his drills with coach Billy Mercer and Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

And a number of the Under-23s, including new arrival Marcel Elva Fountaine, also trained alongside the senior players as the Clarets eye the start of a fifth successive top-flight campaign.