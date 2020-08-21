Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Back In Business!

Players return for pre-season after shortest summer break

8 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Less than four weeks after the end of last season, the Clarets are back to work.

Sean Dyche’s men secured a top-10 finish in the Premier League at the end of July.

And with the new campaign kicking off on 12 September – with the Clarets starting their league programme a week later – the players have returned to start their build-up.

Following a day’s testing, the first-team squad was out on the training ground at Barnfield today.

It wasn’t quite a full house with a couple of players still recovering from injury and working with the medical department.

Barnes running 2.jpg

But Matt Lowton, who missed the end of last season with a foot injury, was taking a full part, while striker Ashley Barnes worked separately as he builds back towards full fitness.

New goalkeeper Will Norris went through his drills with coach Billy Mercer and Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

And a number of the Under-23s, including new arrival Marcel Elva Fountaine, also trained alongside the senior players as the Clarets eye the start of a fifth successive top-flight campaign.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

New Deal For Peacock-Farrell

6 Hours ago

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed a new deal with the Clarets as he keeps pushing for a taste of the action at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

U23s Head To HQ

7 Hours ago

The Clarets are moving venues for their U23 fixtures with Steve Stone’s side set to kick off life in Premier League 2 at the Lancashire FA County Ground in Leyland.

Read full article

Club News

Richter Looks To Scale New Heights

10 Hours ago

Marc Richter is looking forward to learning from some of the best after joining the Clarets’ goalkeeping ranks.

Read full article

Club News

Chairman's Statement: 2020/21 Season

20 August 2020

With today’s release of the fixtures for the 2020/21 season we can look ahead in earnest and continue to plan in detail for the future on and off the pitch at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

New Deal For Peacock-Farrell

6 Hours ago

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed a new deal with the Clarets as he keeps pushing for a taste of the action at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

U23s Head To HQ

7 Hours ago

The Clarets are moving venues for their U23 fixtures with Steve Stone’s side set to kick off life in Premier League 2 at the Lancashire FA County Ground in Leyland.

Read full article

Club News

Richter Looks To Scale New Heights

10 Hours ago

Marc Richter is looking forward to learning from some of the best after joining the Clarets’ goalkeeping ranks.

Read full article

Club News

Chairman's Statement: 2020/21 Season

20 August 2020

With today’s release of the fixtures for the 2020/21 season we can look ahead in earnest and continue to plan in detail for the future on and off the pitch at Turf Moor.

Read full article

View more