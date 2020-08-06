2019/20 Season Review: Part 5

Bringing to a close our week long reflection on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

PART 5

JUNE:

The Premier League was back after 100 days away, although the Clarets had to wait five more days to begin their resumed programme.

And a chastening 0-5 defeat at Manchester City, was not the talking point of the night at the Etihad, as a banner protest questioning the Black Lives Matter movement flew overhead, leading to club captain Ben Mee leading the condemnation.

Mee, who had led the Burnley players in ‘taking the knee’ in support of the movement, continued to lead from the front on the pitch; scoring the winner a week later in a 1-0 win over Palace on his 300th league appearance for the Clarets.

Sandwiched between was another impressive Turf Moor display, as Watford were beaten by Jay Rodriguez’s goal – his ninth of the season – delightfully steered in from Dwight McNeil’s pin-point cross to extend Burnley’s unbeaten home league run stretching back to New Year’s Day.

JULY:

An unlikely European charge was on the cards as Burnley continued to climb the league, and after a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United, the Clarets continued their late charge with another 1-0 win, this time over relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Jay Rodriguez became the first Burnley player to score in all 12 calendar months as he added to his winning goal against Watford with another in London.

And Nick Pope was now emerging as a serious contender for the Golden Glove, enhancing his chances with another stunning performance against the Hammers to take his clean sheet total to 14 for the season.

And the England international stayed one ahead of Allison, despite conceding at Liverpool, as Rodriguez’s second-half strike meant Burnley became the only Premier League side to deny the newly-crowned Champions victory at fortress Anfield.

Burnley’s faint hopes of a top seven finish and Europa League football were kept intact when Chris Wood coolly converted a stoppage time penalty to salvage a point at home to Wolves.

And the Clarets equalled their record Premier League points haul of 54 on a madcap day at relegated Norwich.

The Canaries found themselves down to nine men in the first half before a Chris Wood overhead-kick took his tally to 13 for the season, equalling the most goals scored in the top-flight by a Burnley player since 1975.

A Ben Godfrey own goal then sealed a record-equalling seventh away win of the campaign, although it would take an unlikely sequence of events on the final day for Burnley to match their seventh place finish of two seasons ago.

As it transpired, victory over Brighton would not have been enough, and it was the Seagulls who emerged victors in a low-key finale that saw Nick Pope’s chance of landing the golden glove ended one clean sheet short of Manchester City’s Ederson.

However, a top ten finish was already assured as the longest season in the club’s history came to an end, 11 long months after it began.