2019/20 Season Review: Part 4

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

PART 4

FEBRUARY:

Buoyed by back-to-back wins over Leicester City and away to Manchester United, Burnley had eyed on another prize when Arsenal kicked off the month at Turf Moor.

And on a day when the Clarets dominated, Jay Rodriguez was the width of a crossbar away from a winner, as Sean Dyche’s men came within a whisker of three straight victories.

Undeterred, the trip south to Southampton was rewarded with another welcome three points, sealed by substitute Matej Vydra’s wonder strike, which earned him the Premier League goal of the month award.

The Czech striker was on target again a week later when VAR – Vydra and Rodriguez – helped seal a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Turf Moor, where the luckless Cherries were left rueing the technology, having had two goals chalked off.

And following four wins in five games, the unbeaten sequence was extended to six following a drab goalless draw at Newcastle.

MARCH:

Burnley’s fabulous February earned Sean Dyche the Manager of the Month award – an honour he would hold for three months as the Premier League was stopped in its tracks by the escalating Coronavirus pandemic.

That meant the Clarets’ last action before the enforced shutdown was extending their unbeaten run to seven games in a 1-1 home draw with Spurs, which saw Chris Wood score his 11th goal of the season, only for Deli Alli to earn the Londoners a point with a second half penalty.