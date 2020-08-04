2019/20 Season Review: Part 3

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

PART 3

DECEMBER:

Danny Drinkwater, who had signed a short-term deal with the Clarets at the start of the season, made his only Premier League start at Manchester City, where the reigning Champions flexed their muscles to win 4-1.

And a heavy defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur made it a hat-trick of defeats for Sean Dyche’s men, who responded in typical fashion at home to Newcastle United.

A second-half goal from Chris Wood, complemented by a fifth clean sheet of the season – all ending in home wins - provided the perfect response.

And Burnley backed that up with another win on the road, on a foul afternoon at AFC Bournemouth, where Jay Rodriguez’s last gasp header sealed the 50th Premier League win of Sean Dyche’s reign.

However, the topsy-turvy nature of the league continued, and there would be little festive cheer for the Clarets as Everton and Manchester United took all points over the busy Christmas period.

JANUARY:

The New year brought no change in the Clarets fortunes as Aston Villa, with Tom Heaton making his first return to Turf Moor, stole the spoils.

And it was a bitter-sweet day for the former Burnley skipper, who was carried off with a serious knee injury that would end his season.

And the Clarets were left looking nervously over their shoulders after suffering a fourth straight league defeat at Chelsea.

But that would prove the catalyst for a remarkable upturn in fortunes in the second half of the season, with a pivotal moment coming in the home win over Leicester, secured by Ashley Westwood’s second half winner after City had earlier led.

The crucial moment, in Sean Dyche’s 300th league game in charge of the Clarets, came when Nick Pope saved a Jamie Vardy penalty to deny the England striker with the scores level at 1-1.

The relief was tangible, and with a new-found freedom Burnley never looked back, following the Turf Moor win with arguably the highlight of the season; winning at Manchester United for the first time since 1962.

Burnley had been pegged back from two goal leads to draw on their last two visits, but made it third time lucky with Chris Wood’s header and a Jay Rodriguez thunderbolt ending a 58-year wait for a win at Old Trafford.

And with Josh Brownhill joining from Bristol City in a deadline day move that saw Nahki Wells head the other way in a separate move, Burnley were steeled for the second half of the campaign to begin in earnest.