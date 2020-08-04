2019/20 Season Review: Part 2

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

PART 2

OCTOBER:

A second successive home win kick-started the month perfectly, as Jeff Hendrick struck the only goal in a 1-0 win over Everton to extend the unbeaten run to four games and hoist the Clarets up to fifth in the embryonic table.

And following another international break, where Dwight McNeil enjoyed another week to remember on his remarkable rise with his first two appearances for the England U21 side, the Clarets impressive run of results was finally halted finally ended in controversial fashion at high-flying Leicester.

Sean Dyche’s men had thought they had earned a valuable point at the King Power Stadium when Chris Wood, who had earlier scored, bundled the ball home late on, only for VAR to chalk off the equaliser for a ‘clip’ on Jonny Evans’ heel.

And in-form Chelsea underlined their European credentials to extend their winning sequence to seven games with a straightforward victory at Turf Moor; the scoreline only taking on more of a closer order courtesy of two late strikes from Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez.

NOVEMBER:

Another tough afternoon followed at newly promoted Sheffield United, where the Clarets fell to a third straight defeat at the hands of the Blades.

But typically, Dyche’s side responded with back-to-back 3-0 wins over West Ham United and Watford.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood celebrated signing new long-term deals with the club with two of the goals in the win over West Ham at Turf Moor.

And goalkeeper Nick Pope returned on high from winning his first England start in the Euro qualifier against Kosovo, to keep another clean sheet at Vicarage Road, where Wood and Barnes were again on target and James Tarkowski chipped in with his first of the season.

The Clarets were up to seventh in the table, but Crystal Palace made sure there was no hat-trick of wins for Dyche’s men, winning 2-0 on a disappointing day at Turf Moor.