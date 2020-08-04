Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 2

5 Hours ago

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

PART 2

OCTOBER:

A second successive home win kick-started the month perfectly, as Jeff Hendrick struck the only goal in a 1-0 win over Everton to extend the unbeaten run to four games and hoist the Clarets up to fifth in the embryonic table.

Hendrick Celebration.jpg

And following another international break, where Dwight McNeil enjoyed another week to remember on his remarkable rise with his first two appearances for the England U21 side, the Clarets impressive run of results was finally halted finally ended in controversial fashion at high-flying Leicester.

Sean Dyche’s men had thought they had earned a valuable point at the King Power Stadium when Chris Wood, who had earlier scored, bundled the ball home late on, only for VAR to chalk off the equaliser for a ‘clip’ on Jonny Evans’ heel.

VAR Sequence 5.jpg

And in-form Chelsea underlined their European credentials to extend their winning sequence to seven games with a straightforward victory at Turf Moor; the scoreline only taking on more of a closer order courtesy of two late strikes from Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez.

NOVEMBER:

Another tough afternoon followed at newly promoted Sheffield United, where the Clarets fell to a third straight defeat at the hands of the Blades.

But typically, Dyche’s side responded with back-to-back 3-0 wins over West Ham United and Watford.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood celebrated signing new long-term deals with the club with two of the goals in the win over West Ham at Turf Moor.

Wood checking VAR cele 1.jpg

And goalkeeper Nick Pope returned on high from winning his first England start in the Euro qualifier against Kosovo, to keep another clean sheet at Vicarage Road, where Wood and Barnes were again on target and James Tarkowski chipped in with his first of the season.

Nick Pope applause Kosovo.jpg

The Clarets were up to seventh in the table, but Crystal Palace made sure there was no hat-trick of wins for Dyche’s men, winning 2-0 on a disappointing day at Turf Moor.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 1

3 August 2020

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

Read full article

Club News

VOTE: Player Of The Year

31 July 2020

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one and now’s your chance to pick your top Burnley player of 2019/20.

Read full article

Club News

BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

31 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

JBG Looking For Clear Run

30 July 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hopes his injury concerns are behind him after ending the season back in the Clarets’ line-up.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 1

3 August 2020

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

Read full article

Club News

VOTE: Player Of The Year

31 July 2020

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one and now’s your chance to pick your top Burnley player of 2019/20.

Read full article

Club News

BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

31 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

JBG Looking For Clear Run

30 July 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hopes his injury concerns are behind him after ending the season back in the Clarets’ line-up.

Read full article

View more