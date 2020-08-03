Skip to site footer
2019/20 Season Review: Part 1

5 Hours ago

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

PART 1

AUGUST:

Another summer of comings and goings was the pre-cursor to the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Club captain Tom Heaton left Turf Moor after six eventful years to join Aston Villa. Other notable departures included defender Stephen Ward and strikers Jon Walters and Nahki Wells.

Jay Rodriguez made an emotional homecoming after eight seasons away from his hometown club, and was joined by Stoke City defender Erik Pieters and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who signed from Leeds United.

Jay signing 5.jpg

And the Clarets kicked off the 2019/20 season with a bang.

Two goals from Ashley Barnes, including the 100th of his career, and a lovely curled strike from Johann Berg Gudmundsson secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over Southampton at a rainy Turf Moor.

Barnes celebration PA.jpg

The victory was their biggest on the opening day of a Premier League campaign and biggest in any division since 1966.

Barnes was on target again a week later, in a luckless 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

And the in-form striker found the net once again for his fourth goal in three games, in a 1-1 draw with Wolves at Molineux, where only a last-minute controversial spot-kick denied the Clarets all three points.

Barnes strike for goal.jpg

Burnley’s final game in August ended in defeat at Turf Moor, as eventual Premier League champions Liverpool ran riot in a 3-0 win.

Hours later, the Clarets announced the departure of Belgian international Steven Defour. The former record signing headed home for family reasons, after injuries had restricted him to 58 appearances in his three seasons with the Clarets.

SEPTEMBER:

The Clarets showed their dogged qualities to get September up and running with a hard-earned point at Brighton & Hove Albion, where midfielder Jeff Hendrick rifled home a goal of the season contender in the dying seconds, on his 100th Premier League appearance, to earn a point.

Hendrick cele 1.jpg

That was followed up with a 2-0 win over Norwich City at Turf Moor, in the first top-flight meeting of the two clubs since 1976.

A Chris Wood double in the first half was enough to clip the Canaries’ wings, in Sean Dyche’s 313th game in charge, putting him fourth in the all-time pantheon of Burnley managers.

Wood 1st cele (2).jpg

And Burnley ended an unbeaten month with a hard-earned point at Villa Park, where Jay Rodriguez scored the first goal of his second spell with the Clarets to add to Chris Wood’s third goal in two matches.

Rodriguez goal 2.jpg

The Clarets were sitting pretty in 11th place... and things were about to get better!

Part 2 tomorrow.

 


