Club News

Pedal Power!

Charlie Taylor is missing his team-mates but staying fit and hopeful

16 Hours ago

AT HOME WITH... | Charlie Taylor

Catch up with Charlie Taylor who talks about keeping fit at home, staying in touch with the squad and Burnley's season so far.

Charlie Taylor has been clocking up the miles as he looks to stay in shape ahead of a hoped-for resumption of the Premier League.

The Clarets’ players are currently in lockdown in line with the rest of the population as the country tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean Dyche’s men are following instructions from the club’s sport science staff with plans designed to keep fitness levels ticking over.

Taylor has been working with weights in a makeshift gym and has also been using the allotted exercise time to get pedalling with bike rides on the roads of Yorkshire now a key part of his routine.

“We’re trying to stay fit – that’s the main point,” said the Clarets’ defender.

Players clapping fans.jpg

“It’s running or cycling really. Cycling is my new hobby at the minute, so I’m doing a fair bit of that.

“It’s a good distraction. I try to get on my road bike every day and just go out and do a few miles.”

Taylor admits to a bit of early tyre trouble but, like most, is finding missing friends and colleagues the worst part of the enforced isolation.

The Clarets’ squad is in regular contact with each other but haven’t been together at their Barnfield training base since football was put on hold almost a month ago.

“Not being able to go out is the main one,” Taylor admitted.

“Meeting up with friends and just being in training every day and seeing your team-mates and socialising with them, even if it’s just over lunch or breakfast in the morning.

“Having a laugh with the lads; being around it. You go from being with them every day of the year to suddenly lock down in your own home and not seeing anyone.”

Taylor running.jpg

The Clarets were on a seven-match unbeaten run before the hiatus in the season with Taylor making a big contribution to a batch of four clean sheets during that run – as well as continuing his potent left-sided partnership with Dwight McNeil – as Burnley claimed a top-10 place.

And he hopes that good work can continue when it’s deemed safe to resume the fixture programme – as is the league’s wish in consultation with all the relevant authorities.

“We were on a really good run; seven unbeaten and some big teams in that run of seven games and some really good results and performances; the stand-out one being the Man United away, coming away from there with a result," Taylor added.

“Beating Leicester at home who are a top side (as well) and we should have got three points against Arsenal. We were on a really good run. Beating good sides and good performances as well.

“I think I speak on behalf of everyone at Burnley - we are desperate to get back and finish the season and see how far we can go.”


Club News

Club Help: Stay Home And Stay Well - Part 2

18 Hours ago

These are testing times for everyone as we all try to do our bit to deal with and fight the threat of coronavirus.

Read full article

Club News

£50 Million Shortfall If Clarets Don’t Finish The Season

4 April 2020

Further to the Premier League statement released post the Premier League Shareholders meeting held on Friday 3rd April, Burnley FC is keen to be transparent with supporters, staff and stakeholders and...

Read full article

Club News

Premier League Statement - 3rd April

3 April 2020

Burnley Football Club fully supports the approach outlined by the Premier League below and is committed to working with the league to get the season re-started when it is safe to do so.

Read full article

Club News

Foodbank Serving Bigger Numbers

2 April 2020

Burnley FC in the Community continues to work closely with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to deliver the town’s foodbank service from the heart of the town centre.

Read full article

Club News

