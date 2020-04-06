Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Club Help: Stay Home And Stay Well

Clarets' staff offer advice to help supporters stay healthy in shutdown

15 Hours ago

These are testing times for everyone as we all try to do our bit to deal with and fight the threat of coronavirus.

Staying at home and social isolation are key parts of the Government’s plan to combat the spread of the virus.

Strictly adhering to that advice can provide challenges of its own as we look to remain as active and healthy as possible during the necessary shutdown.

To try and help, staff from across the Clarets’ sport science, medical, nutrition and training departments have come up with a five-point plan to help you do what you can to try and remain fit and well – mentally and physically.

The areas covered are:

  • Immune health and nutrition
  • Mental health/optimising sleep
  • Keeping active
  • Football for all
  • Social distancing like a pro

The first fact sheet is available to download here, with the remaining four to follow during the next week or so.

 

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

PREVIEW: Clarets Women Also Up For The Cup

23 January 2020

It’s a big FA Cup weekend for the Clarets with Burnley FC Women also going for cup glory.

Read full article

Club News

Women To Face Foxes In Historic Cup Clash

6 January 2020

Burnley FC Women will be at home to Leicester City Women in their first ever Women’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Read full article

Club News

Foodbank Serving Bigger Numbers

2 April 2020

Burnley FC in the Community continues to work closely with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to deliver the town’s foodbank service from the heart of the town centre.

Read full article

Community

Tickets On Sale For BFCitC Charity Dinner

30 January 2020

Tickets are now on sale for Burnley FC in the Community’s annual charity dinner

Read full article

Club News

Club News

£50 Million Shortfall If Clarets Don’t Finish The Season

4 April 2020

Further to the Premier League statement released post the Premier League Shareholders meeting held on Friday 3rd April, Burnley FC is keen to be transparent with supporters, staff and stakeholders and...

Read full article

Club News

Premier League Statement - 3rd April

3 April 2020

Burnley Football Club fully supports the approach outlined by the Premier League below and is committed to working with the league to get the season re-started when it is safe to do so.

Read full article

Club News

Foodbank Serving Bigger Numbers

2 April 2020

Burnley FC in the Community continues to work closely with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to deliver the town’s foodbank service from the heart of the town centre.

Read full article

Club News

COVID-19: Joint Footballing Statement

1 April 2020

Wednesday 1st April:

Read full article

View more