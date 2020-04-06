Club Help: Stay Home And Stay Well

These are testing times for everyone as we all try to do our bit to deal with and fight the threat of coronavirus.

Staying at home and social isolation are key parts of the Government’s plan to combat the spread of the virus.

Strictly adhering to that advice can provide challenges of its own as we look to remain as active and healthy as possible during the necessary shutdown.

To try and help, staff from across the Clarets’ sport science, medical, nutrition and training departments have come up with a five-point plan to help you do what you can to try and remain fit and well – mentally and physically.

The areas covered are:

Immune health and nutrition

Mental health/optimising sleep

Keeping active

Football for all

Social distancing like a pro

The first fact sheet is available to download here, with the remaining four to follow during the next week or so.