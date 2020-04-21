Skip to site footer
PREVIEW: Chelsea v Burnley

Clarets travel to Stamford Bridge in fourth-round League Cup tie

Just now

Clarets eyeing League Cup quarter-final spot, as Owen Coyle's side travel to Stamford Bridge this evening.

Burnley previously beat Fulham 1-0 in the third-round, after knocking out Bury and Oldham in the first and second round respectively.

A mouth-watering tie with the Blues this evening, will now see the winners face Arsenal in the quarter-final of the competition.

The Clarets although do have a couple of injury concerns heading to London, left-back Christian Kalvenes is almost certain to miss out with a leg injury, while fellow defenders Steven Caldwell and Stephen Jordan both picked up knocks at Molineux last week. However, Coyle is hopeful Caldwell and Jordan will be passed fit to play, meanwhile Michael Duff is set to replace Clarke Carlisle at the heart of the defence.

Chelsea are four-time winners of the competition, the Blues have enjoyed plenty of success in the competition over recent years and are striving to reach the final for a third consecutive season. Scolari's side also come into tie game as Premier League leaders and have scored 15 goals in their last five top flight outings.

Burnley, though, have been in decent form of their own, suffering just one defeat in their previous six fixtures to move into the Championship play-off places.

The game will be 'LIVE' on YouTube from 7:30pm with pre-match build-up, with a 7:45pm KO.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9Ws-3hfCaE


