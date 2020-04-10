PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester United

The Clarets are set to welcome reigning Premier League champions Manchester United at Turf Moor this weekend.

It will be the Clarets' first home game in the Premier League, after Owen Coyle's side fell to a 2-0 defeat on the opening weekend at Stoke City last week, and the task couldn't be much tougher to get the ball rolling, as the Red Devils come to town.

It is set to be a historic occasion at Turf Moor, as Burnley will look to mark their 33-year return to the top-flight with a memorable result, but the Clarets haven't beat United at Turf Moor since 1968.

And just as if the task couldn't get much tougher, Coyle's side will also be without skipper Steven Caldwell, as the defender still recovers from a groin injury.

United make the short trip to Burnley unbeaten in their last 17 games against the Clarets, with clean sheets kept in the last four meetings between the two sides.

They have also won nine of their last 10 games on the road, with that record helping to carry Sir Alex Ferguson's men to the Premier League crown in 2008/09 last season.

The game will be avaliable to watch 'LIVE' on YouTube from 3:00pm on Saturday by using this link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYzYd_rGaxA

Live updates will also be avaliable on Twitter throughout the match on @BurnleyOfficial.