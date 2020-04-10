Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester United

Clarets' top-flight homecoming against Premier League champions has arrived

11 Hours ago

The Clarets are set to welcome reigning Premier League champions Manchester United at Turf Moor this weekend.

It will be the Clarets' first home game in the Premier League, after Owen Coyle's side fell to a 2-0 defeat on the opening weekend at Stoke City last week, and the task couldn't be much tougher to get the ball rolling, as the Red Devils come to town.

It is set to be a historic occasion at Turf Moor, as Burnley will look to mark their 33-year return to the top-flight with a memorable result, but the Clarets haven't beat United at Turf Moor since 1968.

And just as if the task couldn't get much tougher, Coyle's side will also be without skipper Steven Caldwell, as the defender still recovers from a groin injury.

United make the short trip to Burnley unbeaten in their last 17 games against the Clarets, with clean sheets kept in the last four meetings between the two sides.

They have also won nine of their last 10 games on the road, with that record helping to carry Sir Alex Ferguson's men to the Premier League crown in 2008/09 last season.

The game will be avaliable to watch 'LIVE' on YouTube from 3:00pm on Saturday by using this link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYzYd_rGaxA

Live updates will also be avaliable on Twitter throughout the match on @BurnleyOfficial.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

All Points West!

8 Hours ago

It might be lockdown, but Ashley Westwood is keeping busy.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Home And Away Kits Added To BOGOF Offer

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Stay Home And Stay Safe

12 Hours ago

The Clarets’ squad has been coming together to support the NHS in the short and long term as they team up to back the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Pedal Power!

8 April 2020

Charlie Taylor has been clocking up the miles as he looks to stay in shape ahead of a hoped-for resumption of the Premier League.

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Crewe Alexandra U23s v Burnley U23s

8 March 2020

Midfielder Ben Woods is looking forward to returning to league action, as the U23s take on Crewe Alexandra on Monday.

Read full article

Match Previews

Young Clarets Aim For Cup Upset

4 March 2020

Striking prospect Joe McGlynn doesn’t want to go to Manchester City just to make up the numbers as the Clarets look to keep their FA Youth Cup dream alive.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: FA Youth Cup Quarter Final

3 March 2020

Tony Philliskirk is hoping his youngsters can cause an upset in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Manchester City.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Newcastle United v Burnley

28 February 2020

The Clarets look to take another ‘leap’ forward as they head to St James’ Park for their 29 February meeting.

Read full article

View more