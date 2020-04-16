PREVIEW: Burnley v Aberdeen

Sean Dyche is confident the Clarets at their best have what it takes to progress into the next qualifying Europa League round.

Dyche’s side faces Aberdeen at Turf Moor tonight with their Europa League second-round qualifier locked at 1-1 after the first leg a week ago.

The Burnley boss has so far been unable to add to his squad this summer and is also missing a couple of key men through injury.

But after guiding the Clarets to seventh in the Premier League last season – the club’s highest-ranked finish since 1974 – he is backing his players to produce the goods again as Burnley host their first home European tie for 51 years.

“We believe in the players and we believe they are a strong enough side to give a performance that can win the game,” said Dyche.

“That’s something that leaves a high demand on us – internally I mean – and when we get that right we know that we’re a good side.

“We have proved that for the last few seasons, and definitely last season.

“You can’t cheat your way to what they achieved in the Premier League last season.

“Now it’s a new season, of course, and your mind has got to be right, your body has got to be right and the tactical framework etc.

“But we know when we perform we’re a strong outfit, particularly when we’ve got good backing from our crowd, which we’ve had for a long time here.

“That’s our expectation – the team goes and performs well in order to win the game.”

Aberdeen, steeped in European history, will be backed by a sold-out away allocation of 2,400 fans as they look to reach the third qualifying round – and a tie against Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir – for the fourth successive season.

Along with Burnley’s travelling fans at Pittodrie, the Scots generated a passionate atmosphere in a tie that saw the Clarets come from behind to secure a potentially vital late away goal through Sam Vokes.

The boot will be on the other foot tonight with the Clarets’ supporters holding the numerical advantage and Dyche is looking for their backing to help his side progress and set up a first-leg trip to the Turkish capital a week tonight.

“The good thing about the ‘Burnley Massive’ as I know them now is they know there are no ‘gimmes’,” added the Burnley boss.

“They know we have to work for everything and they’re prepared to back the team to work for everything. That’s certainly what I’ve enjoyed here over the last few years.

“There’s a real positive energy about the reality of the game. Anything can happen, so we have to make sure we’re on top of the game, and they know that, and they can back the players in making sure they get that boost from the fans.

“Fans are important, there’s no two ways about that. They play a big part in us being what we are and that positive vocal backing they give us definitely helps.”

The match will be 'LIVE' on YouTube from 8:15pm by using this link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKe9CYVDo7s

Live updates will also be avaliable on Twitter throughout the match on @Burnleyofficial.