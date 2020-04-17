PREVIEW: Brighton v Burnley

The Clarets have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face promotion rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

After a 1-1 draw with Wolves last time out, Sean Dyche’s men sit four points clear of their opponents, and five clear of Middlesbrough who have a game in hand and play tonight against QPR.



When the sides met at Turf Moor earlier in the season, Bobby Zamora saw his early strike cancelled by Andre Gray’s penalty in a tight 1-1 draw in front of the Sky Sports cameras.



Brighton have lost just once in their last 12 games and moved into the top two with a 2-1 win over MK Dons before the international break.

Sean Dyche will make a late decision on the fitness of Rouwen Hennings as he has been struggling with an Achilles injury, which means there could be a place on the bench for Ashley Barnes.



Scott Arfield trained on Thursday after a back injury ruled him out of Canada’s fixture against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium and will be assessed.



Dyche said: “We've put ourselves in a very strong position and there are other teams all wanting the piece of glory that comes with going into the Premier League of course.



"We're in good shape mentally and physically, the team is going well, they're organised and they know the delivery expected of them.





"Home and away we play on the front foot and we want to grip a game to take care of our own business, without thinking of others.



"All the games are huge now. Winning the games against the teams around you is very helpful but it comes down to it being another game and we have to keep our focus.



“A good run of form doesn’t owe you anything and we’ll be ready when the whistle blows."

