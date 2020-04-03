PREVIEW: Blackburn Rovers v Burnley

Burnley head into Saturday's East Lancashire derby in terrific form, with four wins in their last five fixtures placing the Clarets second in the Championship.

The Clarets have not beaten Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in 35 years and as Burnley push for promotion to the Premier League - what a time it would be to get it...

Five points seperate Sean Dyche’s men from closest rivals Derby going into the weekend, Burnley will be looking to maintain momentum and tighten their grip on second place.

However, opponents Blackburn will be looking to take the wind out of the Clarets sails.

And with Rovers six points off the play-off places, Sunday would be the perfect time to start stringing wins together.

Dyche revealed in this week's press conference that the Clarets have a fully fit squad for Saturday's clash.

Meanwhile, Blackburn defender Grant Hanley is back in contention after missing his side’s 4-0 defeat against Bolton last weekend. Elsewhere, Matt Kilgallon will be assessed after limping off in that game with a groin injury. New loan signing from Manchester United, Michael Keane, is in line for a debut for Rovers.

And Dyche admitted the squad are in good spirit and and good mood heading into the clash.

The Clarets boss said: “We go into the game very confident, in a good mood and good spirit, knowing that really the expectation is on Blackburn.

“There is a tremendous energy and organisation in the side and we feel we’ve got real ability, so we’re looking forward to the game.”

The game will be avaliable to watch LIVE on YouTube from 3:00pm by using this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAuP8tmLzao.

Pre-match build up will be avaliable on Twitter from 10:00am leading up to the match, followed by live in-game updates.