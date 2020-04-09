PREVIEW: Aberdeen v Burnley

Sean Dyche can sense the excitement of the fans as he prepares to lead Burnley back into Europe this evening.

The Clarets take on Aberdeen at a sold-out Pittodrie tonight in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie in the Europa League.

Around 2,000 Burnley fans have made the 340-mile trip to the North-East of Scotland for the first competitive meeting between the two clubs – and a first competitive match Burnley have ever played in July.

And Dyche can understand the passion the tie has generated for the Clarets’ fans, who have been waiting for this moment since Burnley’s secured qualification by finishing seventh in the Premier League last season – and in some cases a lot longer.

“It’s the occasion - Burnley Football Club in Europe after 50 years,” said the Burnley boss.

“People want to be here for the game and I understand it totally.

“We look forward to it and I think the fans will be looking forward to it.”

Aberdeen have won just once in 12 European ties against English clubs.

But the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup winners – who finished second in the Scottish Premiership for a fourth successive time last season – are unbeaten in their last eight home Europa League qualifying ties.

A red-hot atmosphere is guaranteed inside the ground and Dyche is relishing the prospect of a passionate cup tie.

“That’s what you want. Two legs make it a different feel, because it’s not over whatever happens,” he added.

“I think it’s a real good prospect for the fans and for ourselves.

“We want to get on with it. The players have worked hard in the early part of pre-season.

“There’s still work to be done, but I think they’re in good enough shape to take on the game.

“There’s more match sharpness to come but I think they’re in good shape at the moment and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform.”

TEAM NEWS:

Tom Heaton has not travelled with the Clarets’ squad as they prepare to launch their Europa League challenge tonight.

The club captain and keeper has a calf strain and so hasn’t made the trip to Aberdeen for the second qualifying round tie first leg.

Robbie Brady is with the squad but won’t play a part as he continues to move towards full match fitness, while Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour have stayed in Lancashire to continue their rehabilitation.

And while boss Sean Dyche admits it’s a balancing act to get players ready for the start of a European and domestic campaign, he is happy with the resources he has available for the tie at Pittodrie.

Dyche said: “It’s nothing major with Tom. He had a tweak last week and then in the Preston game it was sore and he had to come off, so we have to be careful.

“We take all these competitions seriously, but the Premier League season starts in two-and-a-half weeks and that will come around quickly.

“We’ve got to make sure the players are also ready for that, so we can’t take too many risks. It’s finding that right balance.

“But I like the group and I think we’ve got enough fit bodies here. The team we will put out tonight I think are capable.”

Remember you can watch tonight's clash 'LIVE' on YouTube from this link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUicNq7ASWM, with the game kicking off at 8:15pm, to allow everyone to clap for our heroes at 8:00pm.

Live updates will be avaliable on Twitter throughout the game as well on @BurnleyOfficial.