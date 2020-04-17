I Know How Fortunate I Am: Tarkowski

James Tarkowski is determined to fully embrace football and freedom when the Premier League lockdown comes to an end.

The Clarets haven’t kicked a ball since 7 March with football joining much of the rest of the country in an enforced shutdown to try and overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no date set for a possible resumption of the fixture programme and a return to training for the Burnley squad.

But when that happens and movement restrictions are eased, Tarkowski plans to make the most of it.

“It’s not taking anything for granted and that’s not just my football, that’s my everyday life,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“Just having that freedom to go anywhere you like and do what you like has been taken away from everyone and it’s not nice.

“Hopefully when things do get back to normal with the football and everyday life you don’t take anything for granted and you cherish and enjoy the moment.

“I am so lucky to be a Premier League footballer and to play at Turf Moor week-in, week-out and be part of that.

“I am so fortunate and it’s something I’m really grateful for.

“Hopefully in the not-too-distant future we can move beyond this and we can get back to what everyone wants to do in our world, which is playing football, watching football and being part of it.

“Hopefully that’s not too far ahead but for now we’ve just got to sit tight, stay healthy and hope this passes by.”

Like the majority of the Clarets’ squad, Tarkowski is making the most of family time while keeping his fitness levels up.

The players will still require a period of more intense training when government guidelines allow them to return to work.

And providing the Premier League is able to fulfill its intention of completing the 2019/20 season – potentially by playing games behind closed doors – Tarkowski will be looking to put the finishing touches to another impressive campaign which has seen Sean Dyche’s men climb into the top 10 on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run.

“We know the focus of the season is still there to be done,” the England international told Clarets Player HD in a wide-ranging catch-up from his home.

“We still need to perform when we get back. Everyone is still in shape and we are looking forward to being back and being back together.

“It looks like (behind closed doors) is the way it’s going to go.

“We would all love to play in front of full stadiums every week but unfortunately that’s probably not going to be the way.

“We know how tough Turf Moor is to come to because of the fans, not just because of the way we play but because of the fans as well.

“It’s not going to be ideal, but if that’s the way it works out best, it’s something we have got to deal with and hopefully we can use it to our advantage as well.”