GAME SAFE | Advice For Children & Young People

Burnley Football Club is proud to support the Premier League's 'Game Safe' campaign, aimed at keeping children and young people safe on today's social media and gaming channels.

Some simple and basic steps to make sure you stay safe online are below

Setting up safely

Get your parent or guardian to help you set up your privacy settings

Use a strong password when creating your account

Keep your passwords and login details safe

Make sure you know how to block and report people

Always choose a username that does not tell anyone your personal information like your full name, where you live, the school or sports club you go to. That way, if someone makes you feel uncomfortable, you can block them and not worry that they can find you again

Think about using an avatar instead of a photo. People can use small clues in photos and videos to find out a lot about you

Make sure you don’t buy anything without asking the person who has to pay for it.

Connecting with others

Connecting with friends and family when gaming can be fun but connecting with people you don’t know and trust in real life can be risky. People might not always be honest about their age or who they are. They might try to build a friendship or relationship with you, to pressure or trick you into doing something you don’t want to. Things to look out for

Asking you to chat with them on another social media app which is private

Asking you to keep your friendship a secret from your family

Asking you to share personal information like where you live or which school you go to

Giving you lots of compliments or offering you gifts

Offering help or cheats with a game to build your trust or in return for a favour.

You should always:

Think carefully about who you connect with and chat to

Get your parent or guardian to help you with your console settings

Block and report anyone who is mean to you or makes you feel uncomfortable

Speak to a trusted adult if this happens.

You should never:

Meet up with people you have met online/ through gaming without your parent, guardian or a trusted adult

Share photos or personal information with anyone you have met online/through gaming.

Sharing things online

Make sure you keep personal information private

Think carefully about what you upload or share. Once you post or upload something, you lose control of it, especially if someone else shares or screenshots it.

Live streaming

Live streaming is a great way to share your gaming experience with other people, but like any other connected technology it is important to think about what you are sharing and with who.

Before going live:

Read up on the app or platform to learn how to use the app safety and that you understand the community rules about what you can share

Check privacy settings to see who your video will be shared with, ideally only share with your friends and followers

Switch off geo-location settings on the app, device or platform you’re using so you don’t reveal where you are

Think carefully about what you say, as the video will be online even after the live broadcast is finished

Remember live videos can be recorded and shared without your permission.

While recording or live streaming:

If people comment or say inappropriate things, block and report them as soon as it happens.

Record in a public place, preferably with a parent or trusted adult in the same room to support you.

Remember to share a limited amount of personal content.

Take breaks

Make sure you take breaks when gaming

Balance your screen time with spending time with your family and friends, staying active with hobbies and sport or exercise.

Speak out and stay safe. It is important to get help and support if you are feeling worried or unsafe, or if you are worried about someone else. Speak to a parent, guardian or trusted adult.

You can also call ChildLine 08001111 or visit www.childline.org.uk for advice, support or to get help. They can help you deal with online abuse or if you are worried about the way someone has been communicating with you online https://www.ceop.police.uk/Safety-Centre/