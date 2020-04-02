Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Foodbank Serving Bigger Numbers

Over 650 people benefit from community effort as need deepens

15 Hours ago

Burnley FC in the Community continues to work closely with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to deliver the town’s foodbank service from the heart of the town centre.

The service, which is based from the Burnley Community Kitchen in the Charter Walk Shopping Centre, has seen demand quadruple since the more stringent social distancing measures were put into place on 23 March, with 295 food parcels delivered in less than two weeks.

Those parcels have fed 655 people, 252 of which were children.

Referrals into the foodbank come via Burnley Together, a community hub that was established in partnership with Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, BPRCVS and Calico to co-ordinate help and support to vulnerable residents across the borough during the coronavirus outbreak.

Foodbank packing April 2020.jpg

Calico staff are operating the phone lines, while Burnley FC in the Community staff and staff from Burnley Football Club are volunteering on site at the foodbank to pack parcels. As part of the combined offer, Burnley Leisure and CVS staff are distributing the food across the town from Monday to Saturday.

Helen Gurman, Company Secretary at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are proud to be working with fantastic partners across the town to deliver this service.

"Through the efforts of all the organisations involved in Burnley Together, we are managing to distribute parcels to the most vulnerable, many of whom are in isolation and would have no other means of getting food.

Foodbank vans April 2020.jpg

"But we need the continued support of the whole community to sustain this. By 3pm today (Thursday) alone, we had received 60 referrals into the foodbank.

“We extend our thanks to every person who has donated either food or cash and we ask that you please continue that incredible effort as the situation becomes even more difficult in the weeks ahead.”

If you or someone you know is in need of support at this time, please visit www.burnleytogether.org.uk or call 01282 686402.

If you would like to make a donation to the foodbank, you will find collection points in local Spar shops. However, these must only be visited for essential items. If you would like to make a cash donation, please click here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Community

Tickets On Sale For BFCitC Charity Dinner

30 January 2020

Tickets are now on sale for Burnley FC in the Community’s annual charity dinner

Read full article

Club News

PREVIEW: Clarets Women Also Up For The Cup

23 January 2020

It’s a big FA Cup weekend for the Clarets with Burnley FC Women also going for cup glory.

Read full article

Club News

Women To Face Foxes In Historic Cup Clash

6 January 2020

Burnley FC Women will be at home to Leicester City Women in their first ever Women’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Read full article

Club News

It's Good To Talk!

26 March 2020

The Clarets’ squad is hitting the phones to stay in touch with fans and older members of the community.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

COVID-19: Joint Footballing Statement

1 April 2020

Wednesday 1st April:

Read full article

Club News

Supporters' Groups Welcome Club Backing For NHS

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club issued its annual accounts today, as is always the case on the final day of March. They showed a small profit, but the bigger news coming out of Turf Moor was the club’s move to...

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Open Doors To NHS

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club is making facilities available to the NHS to cope with potential added demands of the coronavirus pandemic and will be getting fully behind football’s tribute to NHS workers when...

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Stay In The Black

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club recorded a net profit for a third successive season during the financial year ending June, 2019.

Read full article

View more