Foodbank Serving Bigger Numbers

Burnley FC in the Community continues to work closely with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to deliver the town’s foodbank service from the heart of the town centre.

The service, which is based from the Burnley Community Kitchen in the Charter Walk Shopping Centre, has seen demand quadruple since the more stringent social distancing measures were put into place on 23 March, with 295 food parcels delivered in less than two weeks.

Those parcels have fed 655 people, 252 of which were children.

Referrals into the foodbank come via Burnley Together, a community hub that was established in partnership with Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, BPRCVS and Calico to co-ordinate help and support to vulnerable residents across the borough during the coronavirus outbreak.

Calico staff are operating the phone lines, while Burnley FC in the Community staff and staff from Burnley Football Club are volunteering on site at the foodbank to pack parcels. As part of the combined offer, Burnley Leisure and CVS staff are distributing the food across the town from Monday to Saturday.

Helen Gurman, Company Secretary at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are proud to be working with fantastic partners across the town to deliver this service.

"Through the efforts of all the organisations involved in Burnley Together, we are managing to distribute parcels to the most vulnerable, many of whom are in isolation and would have no other means of getting food.

"But we need the continued support of the whole community to sustain this. By 3pm today (Thursday) alone, we had received 60 referrals into the foodbank.

“We extend our thanks to every person who has donated either food or cash and we ask that you please continue that incredible effort as the situation becomes even more difficult in the weeks ahead.”

If you or someone you know is in need of support at this time, please visit www.burnleytogether.org.uk or call 01282 686402.

If you would like to make a donation to the foodbank, you will find collection points in local Spar shops. However, these must only be visited for essential items. If you would like to make a cash donation, please click here.