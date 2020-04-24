As another week passes in lockdown, the demand for the town’s foodbank continues to grow. Week on week, the rise in people losing their jobs or being placed in furlough has contributed to a direct uplift in foodbank user numbers.

The most up to date figures now show that from 23rd March to the 23rd April, the town’s foodbank has delivered 907 food parcels which have fed 2,038 local people.

The increase in demand brings with it a continued urgency for tinned and long life foods.

Food donation points can now be found at the following stores:

Tesco Express, Brunshaw Road, Burnley

Asda, Princess Way, Burnley

Lidl, Colne Road, Burnley

Marks & Spencer, St James’ Street, Burnley

Aldi, Whalley Road, Clitheroe

Spar, Brunshaw Road, Burnley

Spar, Todmorden Road, Burnley

Spar, Strand Garage, Skipton Road, Barnoldswick

Spar, Harlesyke, Burnley Road

Spar, George Street, Whalley.

There continues to be particular need for tinned meat such as tuna as well as dried pasta, rice and UHT milk. In addition, donations of toiletries, nappies, formula milk and pet food would be greatly welcomed.

With the number of parcels comes a need for carrier bags. If supporters find they have spare carrier bags at home, please do drop these at the collection points listed above if safe to do so.



Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC, visited the foodbank this week and said: “I would like to thank all fans who have contributed to the mammoth efforts of the foodbank so far. Staff from across all the Burnley Together organisations are working tirelessly to deliver this essential service as demand continues to grow week on week.



“I ask only that the outpouring of generosity continues and, where possible, fans donate what they can to the foodbank.”



In addition to food donations and cash donations (which can be made here), fans now also have the opportunity to make a donation during the Back to the Fixture games that are now being shown weekly via the club’s YouTube channel.



For those that can, we’re asking supporters to donate what they would usually spend on a pie and drink at half time to the foodbank’s JustGiving page, kicking off with Sunday's fixture versus Liverpool FC.



Burnley FC in the Community is working in partnership with Calico and Burnley Council as part of the BurnleyTogether partnership, offering support to the most vulnerable during the Covid19 crisis.



As part of this partnership, calls are made to the BurnleyTogether phoneline and any referrals for food parcels are passed to the Community Kitchen, where a number of Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley FC staff are currently based.



Burnley FC in the Community would like to extend its thanks for the amazing support the foodbank has received so far from the community. It would also like to thank all the partner organisations working together to deliver this essential service.



If you or someone you know is in need of support at this time, please visit www.burnleytogether.org.uk or call 01282 686402.