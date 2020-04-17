Dwight And Other Premier League Stars Ready For Action In EPL Invitational Tournament

Premier League footballers will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the inaugural ePremier League Invitational tournament.

Dwight McNeil and a host of familiar faces are going head to head as they represent their clubs in a knockout tournament from the comfort of their own homes to find out who competes in the final, which will feature in a live show on Sky Sports on Saturday 25th April.



The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most. The tournament will also continue to urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives.



Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters, said: ‘The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by COVID-19.



‘In response to the pandemic, the League, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities and the NHS.



‘We are also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we are excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League Invitational tournament.



‘With Sky Sports screening the competition live in the UK and many of our international broadcast partners also showing the matches, fans around the world can tune in and enjoy the action. We know how popular FIFA 20 is with players and I am looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the ePL Invitational champion.’



Among the players competing in the tournament are our very own Dwight McNeil, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).*



The full line-up will be confirmed ahead of the draw for the tournament, which takes place on Monday 20th April’s edition of The Football Show on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event from 9am.



The opening rounds feature four matches per day between midday and 4pm from Tuesday 21st April to Friday 24th April. The semi-finals and final will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 3pm on Saturday 25th April.



Fans can watch all the action throughout the week on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel. Sky’s coverage will be hosted by Saturday Social’s Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson who will be joined by influencer Harry Pinero.



For more information visit www.premierleague.com/epl-invitational.



The ePL Invitational tournament is operated by esports tournament organisers Gfinity, who have worked on the first two seasons of ePremier League.

*Player participation in the ePL Invitational is subject to change.

